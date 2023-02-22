Belfast Giants’ new boy Matt McLeod overcomes jet lag to get off to a flyer

Matt McLeod found the net three times in his first two games with the Belfast Giants — © William Cherry / Presseye

Scoring three goals in two games while dealing with the jet lag of a 25-hour trip to get from Cincinnati to Belfast only a couple of days before? No big deal for new Giants winger Matt McLeod.

The 26-year-old had an incredible journey to make it to Belfast after signing for them last week, enduring 17 hours on two buses to get on the first flight possible to Dublin, allowing him to make it in just in time to be named in the line-up for Saturday’s game against the Glasgow Clan.

And he made an immediate impact at the SSE Arena, scoring three goals in two games against the Clan and Nottingham Panthers to help the team to 8-0 and 6-1 wins respectively, which led to an eight-point week and allowed them to maintain their two-point lead at the top of the Elite League.

“I didn’t even know I was going to be playing at the weekend, I was a little nervous and in warm-ups my legs felt a bit like jelly,” laughs the Ontario native.

“I was lucky enough to score some goals. Keefer gave me a great run-down of how we play before the game and ran me through the key stuff, and then he told me to just play free. My line was rolling, too.

“That was awesome. Great to get the games with the boys and experience what being a Belfast Giant is all about. I can see what skill we have and the pace we play at — everyone has an impact and it’s a fun environment.”

Although it was a quick decision to sign in Belfast last week just hours before the transfer deadline, the move was several months in the making for McLeod, who had been talking to head coach Adam Keefe and head of hockey operations Steve Thornton since the summer.

“I was really torn whether I would come to Europe this year or try and earn a shot in the AHL,” explains McLeod, who instead opted to stick with the ECHL’s Cincinnati Cyclones, with whom he scored eight goals and 17 points in 40 games.

“At the start of February I started looking back at Europe and I knew the Giants was where I wanted to go from what I’d heard. We have three championships to compete for so it seemed like a great fit.

“Seeing this weekend how dominant we can be as a team, looking forward to those championship games is really special and I can’t wait to add what I can to an already great team and try and bring some hardware back to the city.”

And, excitingly for Giants fans, the Canadian believes there is plenty still to come from him once he has his feet firmly under the table and used to the Elite League’s style of hockey.

“I’m loving it so far, it has a lot of character,” smiles McLeod, who will combine his hockey duties with schooling through the Giants’ link with Lasell University in Massachusetts.

“It’s only been a week. It seems like a while because of all the stuff that’s happened but it’s been a whirlwind to get here and get settled to play at the weekend.

“But once I’m fully settled and I get to know more about how the Giants like to play, I think things can only get better.”