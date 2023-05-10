Belfast Giants nominated for European Club of the Year after sensational treble-winning season

For the second time in as many years the Belfast Giants have been nominated for Club of the Year at the prestigious Fenix Outdoor & Warrior European Hockey Awards.

After being nominated but not winning last year in their double-winning season, the Giants are back among the European game’s elite after going one step further by lifting all three domestic trophies on offer to them this season.

Having defended their Challenge Cup title in March by beating the Fife Flyers in the Final at the SSE Arena, Adam Keefe’s side overturned a 15-point deficit in the League to retain that trophy for the third consecutive season, too.

And after 13 years of heartbreak in the Play-Offs, the Giants completed the set to round off an incredible campaign as they defeated the Cardiff Devils in the Final to take possession of all three championships.

Their efforts have not gone unnoticed, leading to them being shortlisted for Club of the Year by the Alliance of European Hockey Clubs, which consists of 96 teams across 15 different countries.

The Giants will face stiff opposition to win the award, however, particularly from Finnish side Tappara, who had an historic season by also completing their own version of the Grand Slam by winning both the Liiga title and the Champions Hockey League.

Also in the running are first-time Swiss champions Genève-Servette, Swedish champions Växjö Lakers and Czech champions Oceláři Třinec, whom the Giants faced in their CHL group back in September and have won their fourth straight title.

“The nomination for ‘Club of the Year’ at this year’s Fenix Outdoor Euro Hockey Awards comes after an incredible season for the Stena Line Belfast Giants, that saw the team achieve the treble and marking a historic season for our organisation,” said Giants head of hockey operations Steve Thornton.

“A nomination like this is a true testament to the collective efforts of our players, the coaching team, and all off ice staff – highlighting the unyielding dedication of the entire organisation in fostering a winning culture and creating unforgettable memories and experiences for our fans.

“To be named in this prestigious category alongside European ice hockey powerhouses is an honour and a privilege.”

In a surprising turn, despite leading the Giants to the treble, head coach Keefe was not nominated for Coach of the Year, despite seeing Jan Cadieux (Geneva), Jörgen Jönsson (Växjö) and Jussi Tapola (Tappara) all included.

Also nominated are Tommi Niemelä, who led Finnish side Pelicans into the Play-Off Final, and Biel-Bienne’s Antti Törmänen, who took them into the Swiss Play-Off Final despite also receiving treatment for cancer.

Three young players set to be drafted early in this year’s NHL Entry Draft in Örebro’s Leo Carlsson, Kloten’s David Reinbacher and Rögle’s William Wallinder are nominated for Young Player of the Year, as are Kärpät’s Leevi Meriläinen and Ilves’ Aku Räty.

Another familiar face for Giants fans will be 39-year-old Skellefteå forward Joakim Lindström, who played against them in the CHL this season and has been nominated for the Warrior Career Excellence Award, given to a player who exemplifies sportsmanship alongside playing ability.

Also in the running are Czech captain and Rapperswil-Jona forward Roman Červenka, Genève-Servette legend Valtteri Filppula, Rytíři Kladno captain Tomáš Plekanec and the DEL’s all-time leading scorer Patrick Reimer of Nürnberg Ice Tigers.