Belfast Giants on the verge of Challenge Cup Final after dominating first leg win over the Guildford Flames

Guildford Flames 0 Belfast Giants 4

Scott Conway had a first period goal for the Belfast Giants in their win over the Guildford Flames

Barring a second leg collapse, the Belfast Giants look set to host the Challenge Cup Final for the second year in a row after shutting out Elite League leaders the Guildford Flames 4-0 in the first leg of their Semi-Final at the Guildford Spectrum.

Goals from David Goodwin and Scott Conway in the first period had Adam Keefe’s defending champions in the ascendancy early, but it was a pair of powerplay goals in the third period from Mark Cooper and Conway that has them with more than just a foot in the decider heading into Wednesday’s return leg at the SSE Arena.

The Giants also had goaltender Jackson Whistle to thank for holding the Flames at bay, keeping a 13-save shut-out — his third of the season — to lead the Giants to victory, while they also rode a 4-for-4 penalty kill to the halfway lead in that last-four tie.

They also got an impressive game from new signing Grant Cooper, the 26-year-old Canadian only joining the team on Monday from NIHL side Leeds Knights but he instantly looks to have adapted to the higher level as he posted an assist in his first game in a Giants jersey.

His helper came on Conway’s 32nd goal of the season after a fine passing move, Mark Garside, Cooper and Gabe Bast all touching the puck before the British centre ripped home a beautiful finish from a tight angle just 12:26 in, and the team’s leading scorer would then take his season tally to 33 when he tipped in Bast’s shot on the powerplay — which ran 2-for-6 on the night — at 13:55 of the final period.

Captain Goodwin had opened the scoring with his 16th of the campaign at 9:04 after a stroke of good fortune, the wing picking off a pass from Flames defenceman Kyle Locke in the offensive zone and firing past Eamon McAdam — 18 saves — for what was actually the game-winner, with Mark Cooper adding a powerplay goal 11:39 into the third period to add onto the lead.

Indeed, but for McAdam the Giants could be out of sight, the goalie producing several highlight reel stops to keep the deficit at four heading into Wednesday’s second leg in Belfast, while Mark Cooper and Goodwin both hit the post as well.

But ahead of two more testing road games in the League against the Cardiff Devils tomorrow and the Nottingham Panthers on Saturday, this was the perfect response from Adam Keefe’s side to seeing their 11-game winning streak ended by the Panthers last weekend.

There will be concern for Keefe ahead of those games, though, as they lost Steve Owre to injury during the game, while Sam Ruopp limped off late on after taking an ugly slash to the knee by Bradley Lalonde.