Belfast Giants only have shot at history because of Adam Keefe, hails assistant George Awada

Steven Owre, who was on target for the Belfast Giants against the Nottingham Panthers, was in jubilant mood — © William Cherry/Press Eye

Belfast Giants Head Coach Adam Keefe will be eager to see his side keep their winning mentality up — © William Cherry/Press Eye

Belfast Giants assistant coach George Awada has heaped praise on head coach Adam Keefe for leading the team into their third consecutive Elite League Play-Off Final, with the chance of a treble on the line for the third season in a row.

The Giants could make team history as, having already won the Elite League and Challenge Cup, they could add the Play-Offs to their trophy cabinet as well and complete the clean sweep.

It would be just rewards for Belfast, who battled back from a 15-point deficit to win the League after having already romped to the Cup, and they could complete the perfect season if they win at the Motorpoint Arena on Sunday evening.

And Awada has hailed Keefe for his role in pulling the team together through adversity to put this most unlikely of Giants side one game away from writing themselves into the history books at the SSE Arena.

"It’s a testament to Adam and how he’s pulled this team through everything this year, and also to the players. We have a great leadership group this year that led us through,” praised the assistant coach, who is involved in his first Finals Weekend since re-joining the team.

"We made some changes and it made out for us and we’ve rolled from there. The guys have been great, they’ve done the work and they deserve to be here.

"It’s good we’re in this position again. There are some guys in that room where it’s not revenge but they just want to prove themselves to win that last game.

"It’s just a game we have to win and enjoy the moment. There is scar tissue, but that’s not just limited to last year. The last three months has been Play-Off hockey and trying to focus on the game and how we play.

"We’ve proven to be a good team consistently and be our best selves and hope the game goes our way. If it does, it does, if it doesn’t, it doesn’t. As long as we put our best foot forward, we’ll be in a good spot.

"This year we have a new group and hopefully it pays off for us. There’s a fresh sense in that room that we just got to play this game the way we can.”

The Devils have proven the Giants’ nemeses over the past two seasons, defeating them in the Final both times when they also had the treble on the line, but Awada is hoping that it will be third time lucky for his side even though he wasn’t involved in the previous two games.

On paper it looks like a mouthwatering clash, with the likes of Gabe Bast and Marcus Crawford two of the best defencemen in the League, while the meeting of the two top lines in particular will have fans salivating.

Scott Conway and David Goodwin will be at the forefront of the Giants’ bid for success, while winger Steven Owre netted against the Nottingham Panthers in their 6-3 Semi-Final win on Saturday, but Cardiff will counter with their lethal trio of Cole Sanford, Joey Martin and Trevor Cox.

“It’s a great match-up,” admits Awada.

"I wasn’t here last year but it was a hell of a game. It seemed like this was in the cards for everyone. Cardiff have been playing excellent Play-Off hockey, they’re a Play-Off team.

"We have a different team than last year so hopefully we can have a better pushback than last year and then our last game against Cardiff didn’t go our way either. Both teams are jacked for it, everyone is playing well.

“Cardiff are deep. Their fourth line are pretty effective when they go out and hit, but the skill on their top-six is pretty good. Sanford is having a pretty good year, as is Cox. There’s depth all the way up top and they’re big on the back end, so they make it hard to get to the net.

"They play well in these situations so we’ve got to be ready for it.”

It has also been an emotional week at the SSE Arena after the announcement of the death of former player Ray Sawada, who passed away earlier this week at the age of 38. The Canadian played one season in Belfast, scoring 29 goals and 80 points in 72 games.

The Giants’ coaching and support staff are all wearing labels this week reading ‘Sawada 12’ – in recognition of the number he wore with the team – and Awada says it would be great if they could make history in his honour.

“Once a Giant, always a Giant. I’m part of that old alumni organisation and it’s great what the organisation does, they look after everyone who’s been through here,” he added.

"I didn’t get to play with him but Keefer did and what you get is a sense of what a team-mate was. It was tragic news and we want to represent the Giants the best we can for him.”