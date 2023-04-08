Belfast Giants out to avoid more treble heartache, says Tyler Beskorowany

Elite League title and Challenge Cup safely stowed away in the trophy cabinet at the SSE Arena for another year at least, the Belfast Giants turn their sights to going where no other team from these shores have gone before — winning the Play-Offs and securing the treble.

Adam Keefe’s men are on the precipice of history for the third time in four seasons, heading into the end-of-season knockouts looking to complete the clean sweep for the first time in club history and, arguably, they’ll never have a better chance.

Riding the high of lifting their third straight Elite League title and the momentum of winning 28 of their last 32 games — minus their dead-rubber 9-2 loss in Dundee — and mercilessly slaughtering their nearest rivals the Guildford Flames 6-1 in the crucial fixture last weekend, it looks like the Giants are in unstoppable form.

Led by goalie Tyler Beskorowany, they boasted the League’s stingiest defence, conceding just 120 goals in 54 games. At the other end, they scored 22 goals more than any other side, with Scott Conway netting a League-leading 40 and all four lines contributing. Even their powerplay (26.55%) and penalty kill (82.29%) ranked No.1 in the League.

Belfast Giants’ Henrik Eriksson celebrates scoring against Guildford Flames in clinching the Elite League

So it’s no surprise that they are heavy favourites heading into this weekend’s two-legged Quarter-Final with the eighth-seeded Glasgow Clan, the first leg of which is tonight at the SSE Arena (7pm) before the return leg in Braehead tomorrow (6pm).

Add those stats to the fact that the Giants have won all eight meetings between the sides this season on a 35-9 aggregate scoreline — indeed, the Giants haven’t conceded a goal against the Clan in their last two meetings — and the fact that their opponents are missing their MVP, netminder John Muse, due to injury and it further paints a picture of a team destined for Finals Weekend.

Of course, they have to guard against complacency — they only need to look back to last season when they needed a shoot-out to eliminate the eighth-seeded Coventry Blaze in the Quarter-Finals.

But there is a steely determination that this will finally be their year. On the last two occasions they have lost in the Final to the Cardiff Devils, and the majority of the roster have been involved in one or both of those games. They don’t want to experience that a third time, particularly not Beskorowany, who started in both defeats.

“When you put yourself in this position, anyone expects to win the treble,” said the netminder. “We’ve put ourselves in a good position to win it. Now it’s up to us to finish it off.”

First up, the Clan.