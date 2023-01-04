Belfast Giants produce stunning comeback against Nottingham Panthers to keep Challenge Cup defence alive

Ice Hockey

The Challenge Cup dream lives on for the Belfast Giants thanks to a sensational seven-and-a-half minute stretch in the second period saw them fight back from three goals down to defeat the Nottingham Panthers in their Quarter-Final second leg at the SSE Arena.

Coming into the game 3-2 down after the first leg last month, and trailing 2-0 on the night and 5-2 on aggregate after an indisciplined opening 12 minutes led to them taking four penalties in quick succession, the Giants’ title defence was on the ropes, only for them to turn things around with a superb middle frame.

A major penalty on Panthers forward Craig Puffer allowed the Giants back into the game at the end of the first period as Great Britain centre Scott Conway struck his 30th goal of the season on the resulting major powerplay, but a 7:28 stretch in the second period saw them through in style.

The third line produced the equaliser through Ciaran Long at 30:34, the tying aggregate goal was produced by the top line as Conway drove the puck to the slot for captain David Goodwin to tip in at 34:44 and then Lewis Hook nabbed the goal that won the game on aggregate at 36:25.

And David Gilbert put the game to bed with 4:52 remaining, the winger grabbing his second goal in three games after a 14-game scoreless streak to send the Giants into the final four with a flourish, which was down in large part to a strong 21-save performance from Jackson Whistle.

The Guildford Flames await in the one-legged Semi-Final, which will be played at the SSE Arena on a date yet to be determined.

It had looked like things might go considerably differently after the opening 12 minutes in which the Giants repeatedly got on the wrong side of the officials, taking four penalties in the first 11:14, and they were deservedly punished by the lethal Panthers, who raced into a 2-0 lead.

The first came three seconds after Lewis Hook returned to the ice after a high-sticking call, Luke Ferrara reversing it back in front for Tanner Sorenson to stab in at the back door at 10:35, while their second did come on the powerplay at 11:57 as Ferrara was once again the provider, his shot tipped in by Adam Brady.

But with the Giants looking like their title defence could be coming to a premature end, they produced a stunning comeback to not only romp to a three-goal win on the night but secure the comeback and progress, too.

They were helped when Puffer laid out an ugly shoulder-to-head check on Will Cullen — which the defenceman was fortunate to recover from — and was ejected, and Conway punished them on the resulting major powerplay for with the Giants’ first goal at 18:12, sliding in the rebound.

But it was in the second period that the damage was done.

Donovan Neuls got his first point in a Giants jersey by getting the primary assist on Long’s equaliser, forcing the turnover at the blue-line, giving the puck to Darik Angeli and he fed Long for the finish to make it 2-2, and that was quickly followed by Goodwin tipping in Conway’s pass for the go-ahead goal on the night.

And it was only 1:41 later they were ahead on aggregate, too, Hook fishing out the puck from in front of net and tapping in for the winning goal.

It felt like there would be a Nottingham pushback in the third period, but it never really came as the Giants closed it out comfortably, thanks in large part to the resolute Whistle, and when Cullen went on the breakaway and fed Gilbert at the back post for the tap-in for the fifth at 55:08, there was no way back for the visitors and the Giants march on.