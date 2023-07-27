Belfast Giants pull off major signing coup by drafting in AHL winger for treble defence

The new arrival of Greg Printz to the Belfast Giants is being considered one of the top deals in the EIHL off-season

The Belfast Giants have pulled off arguably the Elite League signing of the summer thus far after announcing the arrival of American winger Greg Printz from American Hockey League side the Springfield Thunderbirds.

While players who have spent part of the previous season in the AHL before moving to the EIHL happens often enough, it is rare for a player to move directly to the UK after a full season in the second-tier in North America.

So the Giants have produced a masterstroke in bringing in 25-year-old Virginia native Printz, who arrives in Belfast off the back of a seven-goal, 17-point season with the Thunderbirds.

While those numbers, which were spread across 62 games, seem low, it is worth remembering that the AHL is populated with players that are on the verge of being called up to the NHL, making it one of the premier Leagues in world hockey.

Therefore, it is likely that Printz will be asked to play an offensive role with the Giants next season, particularly given his college record with Providence.

Across four seasons with the Friars, where he was a team-mate of former Giants centre Scott Conway and played in the 2017 Friendship Four, Printz scored 36 goals and 70 points in 133 games and captained the side in his final season in 2020/21.

His exploits at NCAA level earned him a shot with the AHL’s San Diego Gulls at the end of that season, scoring 12 goals and 25 points in 79 games for the Anaheim Ducks affiliate.

Printz would then join the Thunderbirds, whose NHL link is with the St Louis Blues, for last season and impressed, but now he has decided to make his first foray into Europe and will bring his talents to Belfast in a bid to help them reclaim their three trophies.

“Greg is a great addition as we approach the end of the recruitment phase. Getting a player of his calibre at this stage in the process is great news for the Belfast Giants. He’s a big power forward who can play both ways and put the puck in the net,” commented head coach Adam Keefe.

“Greg is no stranger to Belfast, having played here in the Friendship Four with Providence. Former teammates Jeff Baum and Scott Conway both spoke highly of Greg as a player, teammate and person. He will fit in nicely with the group here.”

Anticipating his arrival in Belfast, Printz said: “I’m excited to play ice hockey in Belfast this season. I’ve heard nothing but great things about the city, the organisation, and the passionate fanbase that supports the Giants. It’s an honour to be welcomed into such a tight-knit hockey community.

"I can't wait to lace up and compete alongside my new teammates and defend the three titles that remain from last year. Come August, it’ll be time to get to work.”