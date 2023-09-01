Belfast Giants push Lukko all the way in Champions League opener but fall just short of historic win

Lukko 3 Belfast Giants 1

They gave it an incredibly good go, but ultimately the Belfast Giants would fall just short of what would have been an historic win as they took a tied game to the third period of their Champions Hockey League opener against Finnish elite side Lukko but would fall to a 3-1 loss at the Kivikylän Areena.

Expected to be firmly second favourites in Rauma, the Giants stunned their opponents by not only taking the game to them but breaking a scoreless tie in the second period when Greg Printz gave them their first ever lead on the road in the CHL when he stabbed in the rebound off Ara Nazarian’s initial shot.

But all that promise would be dashed by Lukko, who battled back through a double from Sebastian Repo – who got the tying goal and the empty-netter with just 47.2 seconds remaining to finally put away the stubborn Giants – and Brayden Burke’s game-winner just 5:38 into the final period.

Regardless of the result, this was still a hugely encouraging performance from Adam Keefe’s men, who deservedly held that second period and matched a side ranked several Leagues above them and, backed by a stellar 24-save performance from netminder Tyler Beskorowany, on another night they could have been the ones with three points themselves.

Their 3-for-4 night on the penalty kill helped, keeping Lukko at bay on the powerplay apart from Repo’s tying goal in the second period, but while they will know that any points from this game would have been a bonus, as is also the case on Saturday night in their second game against defending European champions Tappara in Tampere, the fact that Belfast are leaving Rauma hurting shows just how well they played, although there will be some concern for defenceman Miles Gendron, who left the game in the first period and never returned.

Besides both sides playing out first period penalties, there was little to talk of in an opening frame where the Giants set out their stall, matching Lukko blow for blow at all ends of the ice.

Elijiah Barriga and Matt McLeod had outside looks for the visitors, who played out a tripping call to Davey Phillips midway through, but it was the Finnish hosts who were provided with the better early opportunities.

Beskorowany had to scramble to deny Tuukka Tieksola at the crease and then, right at the end of the period, the same man was gifted a glorious chance when a lucky bounce off the boards fell to his stick one-on-one with the netminder but he made the save.

What will have been of more concern to head coach Keefe was seeing defenceman Gendron retire to the locker rooms early after shipping a heavy hit in his own zone, which left him clutching his arm in evident discomfort.

But the second period finally yielded the first goal of the game and it deservedly came the way of the Giants after Quinn Preston was denied by an outstanding save from Lebedeff and they failed to convert on a hooking call against Matthew Abt.

It was a goal worth waiting for, though, Ara Nazarian doing some exceptional work down the right wing to drive to the crease and Printz was on hand to deposit the rebound at 29:18 to give the Giants their first ever lead on the road in the Champions League.

Unfortunately, it would only last just over four minutes. The Finns had threatened through a wicked Julius Mattila redirect that hit the outside of the post and Gabriel Fontaine firing a tasty rebound wide, but when Mark Garside was boxed for slashing, Lukko were lethal.

The manner in which it came was a hammer blow, though, as Beskorowany made an exceptional save to deny a Tieksola one-timer that looked to have seen them through their second penalty kill unscathed, but with nine seconds left on the clock Repo was there to spin and fire home on a loose puck in the slot at 33:34 to make it a level game again.

But after the Giants played out another penalty kill, this time on a Nazarian slashing call, early in the third period in what looked to be a timely confidence boost, their resolve was shattered when Lukko found the game-winner.

Trying to play the puck out of his own zone, Jacob Friend was caught in possession by Mattila, he dished the puck across to Repo and the Finn was able to pass it back across to Burke for the tap-in at the back door for the game-winning goal.

The Giants deserved something from the game and, to their credit, rather than sit back they threw the kitchen sink at their hosts to try and find it but to no avail. Lebedeff produced a big save to deny Jeff Baum’s one-timer from the left circle and Beskorowany was pulled for the extra skater but it wasn’t enough.

Instead, all good things came in threes for Lukko. Repo completed a three-point individual night and secured the three points with Lukko’s third goal, sliding it the length of the ice for the empty netter to ensure there would be no late comeback.

So on to Tampere for the Giants. Play like this again and there’s every chance it could be a different story.