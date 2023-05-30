Belfast Giants re-sign speedy winger Matt McLeod after superb mid-season impact

After his successful mid-season arrival last campaign, speedy winger Matt McLeod will return to the Belfast Giants for a second season after agreeing a one-year extension at the SSE Arena.

The 26-year-old Canadian was one of the key arrivals for the Giants down the stretch as they lifted the treble last season, pitching in with seven goals and 13 points in 18 games after joining in February from ECHL side the Cincinnati Cyclones.

Part of a dynamite third line alongside Grant Cooper and Donovan Neuls, McLeod quickly became a favourite in Belfast thanks to his love for the city in post-game interviews, particularly after winning the Challenge Cup just two weeks after signing.

And that love affair will continue for another season at least, the Mississauga, Ontario native returning to the Giants for another year and he is ready to bring more success to the city.

“I’m excited to have re-signed with the Belfast Giants this season. I love Belfast, the city and the people there are amazing, I knew as soon as I got there that I'd love to come back again,” said McLeod.

“Last year, we set the bar with three trophies – this year, we’re back to defend them. I’m looking forward to getting to work and giving it my all out there.”

McLeod was a find for the Giants midway through last season, the winger scoring just eight goals and 17 points in 40 games for the Cyclones but finding a real offensive touch upon his switch to the Giants.

“This is a great signature for us to secure ahead of the 2023/24 season. Matt made a huge impact during his time with us last year, and we’d hoped he wasn’t going anywhere anytime soon,” said head coach Adam Keefe.

“Matt’s level of speed and the skill in his game are key to driving the puck towards our opponent’s net, where it needs to be ultimately. His attitude and work ethic on and off the ice are first class, bringing a positive energy to the room and during games.

"We look forward to welcoming him back to Belfast this season.”