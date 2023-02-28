Belfast Giants ready for Challenge Cup Final mission, says David Goodwin

The last two documentaries covering the Belfast Giants’ Challenge Cup Final victories have been entitled ‘Sudden Death’. How head coach Adam Keefe would love for this one to be titled ‘Win in Regulation’.

The Canadian has never made a secret of how much he enjoys the knockout tournament despite there being no real equivalent back home in North America. In the NHL and the minor Leagues, it is all about the Play-Offs and Game Sevens.

In the past few years the competition has been kind to him too, the Giants winning three of the last four under his watch. That being said, the Finals have been less than comfortable, their 2019 triumph over the Guildford Flames and last year’s success against the Cardiff Devils both coming in overtime.

So, as they prepare to welcome the Fife Flyers to the SSE Arena tonight for what could barely be a more mismatched tie in terms of experience — this is the Flyers’ first ever appearance in the decider, while the Giants have been in four of the last five — no doubt the coach will be praying for a slightly less stressful night on home ice.

On paper, they should get it. This is, after all, the League leaders against eighth place and, not only that, but the Giants have won all eight prior meetings between the two teams this season.

But then games are never won on paper. This is a Flyers team that stunned the Sheffield Steelers in the Semi-Finals by knocking them out in a shoot-out after two tied legs, and they will know this is their best chance of silverware this season so will bring everything they can on the ice, backed by 700 raucous fans who will travel across the Irish Sea.

Belfast Giants captain David Goodwin, who has his eyes on the new Challenge Cup trophy this evening, said: “It’ll be great.

“This is why we play the game and it’s why a lot of us came back for another season with the Giants. I’m really looking forward to it. The returning guys have spoken to the new guys about what to expect and it should be electric.”

A year ago, the atmosphere was at its charged best when the Giants and Devils went at it in the Final, Keefe’s men battling from two goals down at the second intermission to tie it in the third period through Tyler Soy and captain Goodwin in a classic Final, one that will be remembered for years to come after Ben Lake’s heroics in overtime.

It was Mark Cooper who set up the goal, driving the net and laying it across for his line-mate to tap in for the game-winner after an energy-sapping night to send the home fans wild and allow Goodwin to lift the first piece of silverware in an unforgettable double-winning season.

Cooper recalled: “That was an incredible night, so much fun and something I’ll remember for the rest of my life. You always play hockey to play in those big games, you always get a bit more excitement and adrenaline for games like that. We’re really looking forward to another chance to play for a Championship in front of our home fans and the chance to win another trophy.”

The Flyers will be determined to spoil the party and instead become the first Scottish side to lift the trophy, but the Giants — on an 11-game winning streak — have no desire to relinquish their title, according to Cooper.

“It’s time to keep that bad boy in Belfast,” he said.