Belfast Giants relish chance to win title against Guildford Flames: Adam Keefe

If you had asked Belfast Giants fans around the turn of the year if they would be happy being involved in an Elite League title race that went down to the final weekend of the season, they’d have bitten your arm off for it.

Now that we are rapidly approaching that final weekend, they actually wish they had the title wrapped up sooner.

Having trailed the Guildford Flames by 13 points at Christmas, it seemed like Adam Keefe’s side were going to be afterthoughts in their own title defence this season, but instead they have put together an utterly sensational run since the calendar flipped over to 2023, losing just four of their 25 games to not only pull themselves back into the title race but take a two-point lead into the final two games of the campaign.

Indeed, were it not for the fact that the Flames have exceeded every expectation and kept pace, they could already have been crowned champions.

As the Giants were hammering the Sheffield Steelers and Manchester Storm last weekend by an aggregate score of 17-3, one defeat for their nearest rivals in a double-header against the Dundee Stars would have seen Keefe’s men over the line with a week to spare.

Instead, the Flames emerged victorious in both games against their Scottish opponents to take it right down to the wire and, appropriately, into a massive clash between the League’s top two sides at the SSE Arena on Saturday, with the title on the line.

It’s not quite a title decider as even if the Giants lose, they can still win the Championship should they defeat the Stars on Sunday. But, for his part, Keefe believes it is only fair that the destination of the trophy comes down to the final weekend.

“The reality is we are the two best teams in the League, as proven this season, and it should come down to a game like this where it’s head-to-head,” he said.

“Both teams deserve this and it’s exciting both for us and for Guildford. Guildford have earned our respect throughout this season and watching their games and their performances and their results, and playing against them, has been a great battle. We’ve really enjoyed fighting for the title with them.

“Hopefully we can round it all off with a good game of hockey, Play-Off style, that will be good for both teams and will be fun for the fans as well.”

While this Giants roster is not short on winning experience — 14 of them won the League and Cup double last season and have already lifted the Cup this year, too — there is less big-game experience on the Flames’ roster. In fact, the club’s highest finish prior to this campaign was fifth.

“The experiences for us winning the League last year and the Challenge Cup are massive. Playing in those games matters,” admitted Keefe.

“But Guildford have been playing must-win hockey for a while and they have been producing.

“I fully expect the best Guildford team we’ve seen this season on Saturday but I also expect us to be at our best. We know what needs to be done.”

The Giants are also hopeful they will get some injury relief for the game after they rolled just three forward lines in their 9-1 thrashing of the Storm last Saturday and also had forward Ben Lake filling in on defence.

Grant Cooper, Matt Foley, Josh Roach and Matt McLeod are all sidelined — with Ciaran Long also suspended for both games this weekend — but, while Keefe is keen to have at least a couple back to alleviate their short bench, he still retains the belief the players he has available will finish things off on Saturday.

“I’m confident whatever team we put out there will get the job done,” he insisted. “We just need to focus on ourselves and respect Guildford’s abilities.”