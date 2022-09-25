Belfast Giants sail into calm waters as weekend double over Dundee Stars secures top spot in Challenge Cup group

Dundee Stars1 Belfast Giants 4

A day that began with the Belfast Giants enduring a four-hour delay due to a burning boat ended with them securing top spot in Group A of the Challenge Cup with a week to spare.

Twenty saves from netminder Jackson Whistle and three third period goals from David Goodwin and Scott Conway — who grabbed two to take his season tally to eight in as many games — earned Adam Keefe’s side their fourth straight win of the domestic campaign as they edged the Dundee Stars 4-1 in Scotland.

David Gilbert, the Giants’ overtime hero in Saturday’s 5-4 win over the same opponents at the SSE Arena, had put the Giants ahead in the second period with his third goal of the weekend before Philippe Sanche tied it up on the powerplay for the Stars, but a combination of Whistle and the powerplay, which provided the Giants’ second and third goals, got the visitors over the line on a hectic day.

Their second straight four-point weekend has confirmed that the Giants cannot be caught at the top of their pool, which guarantees they will be seeded for the knockouts later in the season — and they could lock down top seeding if they win their final two group games against the Glasgow Clan next weekend.

“I think we made some strides defensively tonight, which I liked. We’re going to talk about that and try to manage that going forward,” praised Giants head coach Keefe after the game.

“I thought we had a great first period. Second period there was a bit of a lull with the penalties and frustration because we weren’t getting rewarded for our work, but we challenged the group for the third period to come out and find a way to win a game on the road. I thought we did that in a good third period.

“Dundee has a lot of guys that can make you pay if you’re not playing great, and you have to tip your cap to them playing so short benched and giving us a real good game. It was a big powerplay goal to give us the go-ahead.”

The first period was a goaltending battle between Whistle and opposite number Anton Svensson — 25 saves, including two brilliant stops to deny Ciaran Long and Mark Cooper in the first — before the goals finally came in the second period.

Ben Lake put the puck back in front for Gilbert to snap home at 30:31 to open the scoring, but Sanche quickly responded less than a minute-and-a-half later, Conway in the box for holding the stick and the Stars winger pocketing the rebound to tie it up heading into the third.

The Giants survived two post hits from Dundee, Devon Daniels ringing the iron in the first period and then Colin Joe’s deflected effort doing likewise late in a fiery middle frame, and they made those misses even more costly with a lethal finish.

Two penalties against Joe were the Stars’ downfall and Goodwin and Conway made them pay twice on the powerplay, the captain rapping in off Cooper’s beautiful feed to the left circle for the Giants’ game-winner at 51:34, with Conway adding a fine wrapped finish of his own at 56:29 to secure the win.

And the GB international put some icing on the cake when he added a close range strike 35 seconds later for the fourth to rubber-stamp top spot in Group A.