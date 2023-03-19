Belfast Giants see Elite League lead cut after falling in fiery overtime clash with Cardiff Devils

Belfast Giants 4 Cardiff Devils 5 (OT)

The game ended with head coach Adam Keefe slamming the bench door in anger and a near coming together between every player after the final buzzer as the Belfast Giants and Cardiff Devils played out a fiery encounter at the SSE Arena.

In the end it was Devils winger Cole Sanford who settled it on the powerplay 2:42 into overtime after a 4-4 tie, meaning the Giants’ lead at the top of the Elite League has been slashed to four points after the second-placed Guildford Flames overcame the Sheffield Steelers in overtime at the same time.

But there is a fair bit of controversy to wade through from this one, not least a tripping call on Giants netminder Tyler Beskorowany in overtime that Keefe was visibly less than pleased with and directly led to Cardiff's winner just 21 seconds later.

That also came after a questionable clipping call on Belfast defenceman Will Cullen in the second period, although that one actually worked in the hosts’ favour as it sparked the comeback that forced the extra period.

Keefe’s men did superbly to battle back from two goals down to tie it up going into the final period, and they even tied it up again as Jake Coughler’s go-ahead goal was cancelled out by Scott Conway – who scored three goals across the double-header – but it wasn’t to be.

While Belfast still hold all the cards in the title race, and this is another point towards their title defence, their buffer at the top has been cut with just four games to go and could be slashed to just two if the Flames win their game in hand against the Coventry Blaze in midweek.

From a neutral’s perspective, this game was one which could go down as a classic as both sides left everything on the ice in a bid to aid their title aspirations, with the fourth-placed Devils ultimately cutting the gap between themselves and the Giants to five points.

The Giants’ start could hardly have been worse as they found themselves two goals down inside the opening seven minutes, Sam Jardine stabbing the puck in at the crease with just 1:11 on the clock off Justin Crandall’s feed before Joshua Waller doubled their advantage at 6:31 on the breakaway.

Matt McLeod got the Giants on the board just 26 seconds after Waller had doubled the Devils’ lead when he finished from the slot having been set up by Donovan Neuls, but Crandall would grab the third for the visitors at 8:07 with another breakaway finish on Beskorowany.

The lacklustre Giants were able to play out penalties to Conway for hooking and Ciaran Long for slashing, while a holding minor on Coughler also went unpunished by the home side.

But the key moment came in the second period when Cullen was pinged for a questionable clip having been targeted by several Devils prior to the incident, the crowd instantly got behind the home side and once the penalty was killed, the comeback was on.

Steven Owre got them back within one at 12:34 of the middle frame when David Goodwin put the puck back in front for his winger to beat Bowns shortside, and when Trevor Cox (charging) and Joey Martin (slashing) both sat, Mark Cooper was on hand to force the puck home on the powerplay with 44 seconds to the second intermission.

A tense third period saw Long and Cox both hit the posts at either end as both sides pushed for the winner, and the Devils thought they had it when Coughler managed to wrap the puck around Beskorowany for the go-ahead goal at 50:44.

But the Giants never said die again and managed to force overtime when Conway stepped up with his 52nd goal of the season, prodding in the rebound in the slot after McLeod’s initial effort at 52:40 to take it to a fourth period.

However, the penalty on Beskorowany at the midway point of overtime gave Cardiff the powerplay from which Sanford grabbed their winning goal, rapping in the one-timer from the left circle, and prompted the outraged response from the Giants bench and on the ice.

Still, it’s one point closer to the title for the League leaders, although they will now be looking just that little bit more nervously over their shoulder at the creeping Flames.