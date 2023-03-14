Belfast Giants set to make Champions League return if they defend Elite League title

The Belfast Giants know they will be back in the Champions League (CHL) for the third time since 2019 next season should they defend their Elite League (EIHL) title.

There was doubt over whether the EIHL would get a spot in the CHL next season after the competition was controversially restructured to a new 24-team format.

Under the new format, alongside the defending champions Tappara, only the six founding Leagues – the Swedish, Swiss, German, Finnish, Czech and Austrian Leagues – were guaranteed three places each, with the remaining five places deemed ‘wildcards’.

While it was always expected that the five wildcards would be handed to some of the Leagues formerly designated ‘challenger’ Leagues – which included the EIHL – there was always doubt.

However, the CHL confirmed on Tuesday that the EIHL champions will receive one of those places for next season, meaning the Giants could make their third appearance in Europe’s elite competition if they defend their title.

They could even sneak in should they finish runners-up in the title race and Guildford go on to win the title as the Flames do not meet the qualification requirements for the CHL.

Adam Keefe’s side were first involved in 2019 when they faced Swedish side Luleå, German side Augsburger Panther and Czech side Bílí Tygři Liberec, winning one of their six group games.

They returned to the competition this season as EIHL champions and took on Swedish side Skellefteå, Swiss outfit Davos and Czech team Oceláři Třinec, again winning one of six.

Under the new format, the Giants would face six different opponents – three home, three away – in the preliminary stages as opposed to three teams twice, with the group stages done away with and instead all 24 teams competing for seeding in an abbreviated League table.

After the six preliminary games are completed, the teams will be seeded for the knockouts based on where they finished in the standings, with the last-16 through to the Semi-Finals played on a home-and-away two-legged basis.