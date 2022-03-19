Belfast Giants shake off Challenge Cup hangover to shoot down Dundee Stars and extend Elite League title lead

Belfast Giants 4 Dundee Stars 1

A blistering first period, in which they out-shot the Dundee Stars 22-3, laid the foundations for a 4-1 win over their Scottish opponents to take them four points clear at the top of the Premier Sports Elite League standings.

Adam Keefe’s side never let Stars back-up netminder Brython Preece – 42 saves – settle as Jordan Boucher, Mark Cooper and J.J. Piccinich all beat him before the first intermission, and Piccinich would double his tally in the third period with his team-leading 36th goal of the season to make it safe after a flat second period.

At the other end, Tyler Beskorowany turned away 19 of the shots he faced in another quality start for the Giants as they improve to 34-8-2 on the season and, with the second-placed Sheffield Steelers slipping to a 3-0 loss at the Nottingham Panthers, their lead is now four points at the top.

"After how high we were on Wednesday night - the boys celebrated and rightly so - there was always a concern about how we would come out today," admitted assistant coach Jeff Mason.

"We felt if we came out early and matched their intensity we'd be in good shape. Full credit to the boys, they came out and put in a professional effort, did what they had to do early. You heard a lot of guys say it, we don't just want one (trophy), and we did the business tonight."

After that dramatic Cup win on Wednesday against the Cardiff Devils on home ice, as Mason alluded to the Giants could have come out flat, and an early breakaway that led to a chance for Timi Lahtinen suggested maybe they had.

But the rest of the period was all Belfast and they would be out of sight at the intermission.

"That was a business game from us," said Piccinich, who finished with two goals and an assist.

"Maybe we surprised ourselves a bit the first period, and we had every reason to come out slow. The fact we didn't shows the kind of group we have, we're selfish for the trophies we want and we're in a position to get more, so we want more.

"We had a really good practice yesterday (Friday) and, again, we had every reason not to. But that shows the want in that room. We're selfish for more and we know it won't be easy and we know we got to bring it every night. That's a theme for us."

Boucher kicked things off with his 14th goal of the year as he finished off the rebound off Lewis Hook’s initial shot just 1:56 in and then Cooper doubled their lead at 4:36 on their first powerplay of the night – Kalvis Ozols off for a hook on Ben Lake – as some tic-tac-toe hockey saw David Goodwin set up the winger for the one-timer from the left circle.

That would be the high point of a powerplay that, for the most part, would fall flat in going 1-for-5, and they would pass up another chance when Kris Inglis sat for a hook on Goodwin before Piccinich grabbed his first of the night at 14:26 when he went on the breakaway and beat Preece on his blocker side for 3-0.

"I've always been a shooter first on the breakaway and it seems to be working, so I'm going to stick to it!" said Piccinich.

Having well and truly dominated the first, the second period was a turgid affair and the Giants would pass up two powerplay chances – one 5-on-3 as Philippe Sanche sat for a questionable goaltender interference call and then the bench were called for abuse of official – to really put their stamp on the game.

"I thought the powerplay moved the puck well in the first period but that 5-on-3 really took the wind out of our sails," admitted Mason. "If you get a 5-on-3, great. But if you don't score then it gives momentum to the other team.

"We would have liked to get something to extend the lead in the second, but I thought the powerplay got a few looks."

And after Beskorowany bailed Ciaran Long out on a giveaway to Charlie Combs, the Stars would deservedly put one on the board at 17:04 of the second period, Sanche firing the puck into the slot from the half-boards for Sebastian Bengtsson to rap home from the slot to make it 3-1 at the intermission.

"There's always going to be a pushback from the other team and it's difficult to dominate a team for 60 minutes. We're just focused on each period," added Mason.

There were fears that would make it a nervy third period, but Piccinich settled it 3:26 into the final frame when he wandered into the right circle and went bar down over Preece’s left shoulder to make it 4-1 and ensure there would be no comeback from the visitors.

"Cam Knight makes a great play there, pulling their player up to create the opportunity and I'm just there to reap the benefits of it and have fun shooting the puck. It's always a team effort and the little things," said Piccinich.

There was even a chance for the Giants to pad their penalty kill stats as they played out a rather soft hooking call on Tyler Soy to finish 1-for-1 shorthanded, although they did survive a late post hit from Gabriel Desjardins as the Stars, to their credit, kept pushing for another late on.

But just like Wednesday, this was always the Giants’ night as they stretch four points clear ahead of a trip to the Manchester Storm on Sunday evening (5:30pm face-off).

"It's a tough place to play and they play well in that building. It's just one game at a time, focus on what we can do and the games in front of us," said Mason.

"There's still a lot of hockey to be played. When results go our way around the league, we'll take it, but all we're trying to focus on is our game and taking care of our business. But we'll never be upset when we get a bit of help around the league."

Piccinich added: "There'll probably be a bit of ping-pong in that arena, the puck bouncing around a bit crazy. That'll be our third time going there, so the guys are aware of how the games transpire in there."