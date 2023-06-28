Belfast Giants solidify defensive corps for new season with arrival of Canadian blue-line duo

The Belfast Giants have further added to their defensive stocks ahead of the new campaign with the signings of Canadian blue-line pair Travis Brown and Jacob Friend for the 2023/24 season.

Twenty-nine-year-old Brown joins from Danish side Esbjerg Energy, while 25-year-old Friend follows Ara Nazarian in joining the Giants from ECHL side the Jacksonville Icemen.

The pair add to an already impressive blue-line corps assembling at the SSE Arena, joining Jeff Baum, Mark Garside David Phillips and Josh Roach in putting pen to paper in Belfast.

Brown is no stranger to Europe having spent the last four seasons on the continent, three in Denmark with Esbjerg and one in Norway with Stjernen Hockey.

The Winnipeg native, a fifth-round pick of the Chicago Blackhawks in the 2012 NHL Entry Draft, left North America after four seasons in the professional ranks, making over 200 appearances in the ECHL and making five appearances in the AHL.

Brown made the leap to Europe in 2019 with Esbjerg, netting five goals and 21 points in 43 games, followed by a one-year spell in Stjernen and then two more seasons back with Esbjerg where he scored a further 21 goals and 63 points in 110 games.

Standing at 6’2” and 196lbs, Brown is a physically capable defenceman and will likely fill the gap left by the outgoing Sam Ruopp, and he says he’s thrilled to be moving to Belfast.

"I am extremely excited to be a part of the Belfast Giants organisation. Speaking with a few former players I have only heard praise about the facilities, staff, the city and most importantly the fans and the people of Belfast,” said Brown.

“The Giants have an established culture of hard work and winning, I’m looking forward to learning and being a part of helping that culture continue.”

Meanwhile, this is Friend’s first experience of European hockey having spent his entire career in North America to this stage, the former seventh-round draft pick of the Los Angeles Kings in 2016 signing on a one-year deal.

A stay-at-home defenceman known for shutting down opposition offense, Friend was captain of the Owen Sound Attack in his final season in the OHL but opted to go to college at Saint Mary’s University after his junior career was over.

On the completion of his studies, the Ontario native went professional with the Icemen in 2020 and would go on to score 12 goals and 38 points in 140 games for the Florida side, as well as appearing in 19 AHL games for the Charlotte Checkers and Manitoba Moose over the last two seasons.

“I am stoked to join the Belfast Giants for this season! Belfast is renowned for its passionate fan base and close-knit team culture, and I can’t wait to be involved in that legacy,” said Friend.

“I’m looking forward to embracing a new challenge, push myself to new limits, and make memories with my teammates. Here’s hoping we can bring some silverware home, too.”

With the arrivals of Brown and Friend, the Giants now have six defencemen on the books, although it is yet to be seen whether Garside has been re-signed with the intention of deploying him as a forward or defenceman.

With Roach set to start the season on the injury list, it means there will likely be at least one more defenceman signed before the squad link up in mid-August, although there could yet be a couple more.

Head coach Adam Keefe commented on Brown: “We are excited to add Travis to our defensive core. He comes to us with great experience playing in different European leagues and in North America, and he’s a bigger defenceman who plays hard on both sides of the puck.

“He skates well and will add offence from the back and will be difficult to play against with his size and physicality. All his references have returned to us fitting a common theme – with him having very strong character and being a good person and teammate. He’ll fit in well here in Belfast.

“We are also excited to add Jacob to our blue line. He’s one of the best shutdown defencemen in the ECHL and will make it difficult for players in other teams. He’s a very capable two-way defenceman, and I think he will also add some offence whilst protecting our blue line.

“Jacob comes highly recommended to us as a tough and strong character guy, with great leadership skills. We look forward to welcoming him to Belfast.”