Belfast Giants star Mark Garside reflects on ‘privilege’ of breaking club’s appearance record after 628th game

Taking a standing ovation on Sunday afternoon, leading his children around the ice at the SSE Arena after the Belfast Giants’ win over the Glasgow Clan, Mark Garside allowed himself to enjoy the moment.

“When you’re a young player and you come in and you see the older guys with their kids on the ice, you don’t understand the pleasure it gives you as a father,” he explained afterwards.

“It’s really good to experience.”

So was starting on Sunday. His 628th game in a teal jersey, 33-year-old Garside now holds the record for the most Giants appearances, replacing good friend Colin Shields at the top of the charts and writing his name into the club’s history books.

When he joined the team in 2010 as a 21-year-old, there were no thoughts that Belfast would be where he would spend the next 12 years of his career. And yet, ten trophies, a Northern Irish wife and three Northern Irish kids later, here he is.

“It’s been a privilege to play this long in Belfast. I fell in love with it right away,” adds Garside.

“My first game is the most exciting game I’ve ever had, and to play another 13 seasons has been a joy. Every season I had fun and it worked out. When you’re having fun, you want to keep going.

“I met my wife here and, from that, I’ve just ended up staying for a long time. As I’ve gotten older I understand the privilege it is to play hockey for a living, especially in Belfast.

“Belfast is home.”

Down the years there have been plenty of highs, from League championships to Cup wins on home ice. At the centre of them all has been Garside, a constant presence in the line-up.

When asked for his top moments, the Giants star reflects: “The first League we won. We won it against Sheffield and it was kind of an us vs. them. We beat them in a super exciting game in front of a sold-out barn.

“And then the Challenge Cup last year, winning that in overtime was something special, the roof blew off the place.

“The League title wins are special — winning in Hooters one year, and then at the awards dinner back in 2019. It was pretty special winning it in Sheffield as well. So many good memories.”

The hope is he will make plenty more. He may be 628 appearances in, but Garside has no intention of leaving it there.

“I wouldn’t say I have a target. I want to play as long as I enjoy it and I’m feeling good — not in agony after games, which I’m not yet!” he grins.