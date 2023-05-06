Belfast Giants stars play key role as Great Britain promoted to ice hockey’s top tier

Great Britain are headed back to the big time as their 5-3 win over Italy in Nottingham not only secured World Championship Division 1A gold but promotion back to the top tier of world ice hockey next year.

Belfast Giants stars Ben Lake and Sam Ruopp led the way as Pete Russell’s side made it five wins from five in the round-robin tournament to top the group and secure their place in Czechia next May, where they will take on the likes of global powerhouses Finland, Canada and the USA.

It was a back-and-forth clash as three times GB went a goal ahead only for Italy to peg them back, but eventually the host nation got over the line to earn gold.

Brett Perlini and Cade Neilson both scored twice, the former getting the game winner and the latter securing the win with a late empty-netter, with Mike Hammond also on the scoresheet.

Poland, with former Giant Patryk Wronka on their roster, took silver and the other promotion spot with a 6-2 win over Romania.