Belfast Giants still searching for first points of season as Innsbruck hold on for victory

HC Innsbruck 2 Belfast Giants 1

The Belfast Giants lost the special teams battle and, ultimately, the war at the Tiroler Wasserkraft Arena in Austria as they fell to a 2-1 defeat that will be very hard to take in the third game of their Champions League campaign.

There was so little between the teams throughout the game and the game was delicately poised as Matt McLeod’s goal 3:31 into the final period – a rare 5-on-3 shorthanded goal – had cancelled out Gordie Green’s opener for the hosts at 18:13 of the middle frame.

But the winning goal would come on the powerplay for Innsbruck, Corey Mackin sniping home just six seconds into a slashing call on Greg Printz at 7:41 of the third period, on a night where the Giants themselves drew a blank on five opportunities on the man advantage of their own.

It is a hammer blow for Adam Keefe and his side, who received a stellar 23-save performance from netminder Tyler Beskorowany, to take as they try and work their way back into contention for a knockout place in Europe but have now fallen to 0-3 and are yet to pick up a point.

There are green shoots, namely in that they have now pushed both Lukko and Innsbruck, two sides playing in better Leagues than the Elite League, all the way, while they know their final three preliminary games are all at the SSE Arena, starting with the visit of HC Bolzano on Saturday.

But they also know they need to find the net in whatever way possible having failed to score on multiple occasions in any of their three games thus far, while an 0-for-11 line on the powerplay is ugly to look at regardless of the level of opposition.

On this occasion, they were stifled by 25 saves from Innsbruck netminder Evan Buitenhuis, who had just as good a game as Beskorowany, although it was the Giants goaltender who was the busier in the first period as he was required to deny former Coventry Blaze defenceman Nathanael Halbert early, followed by a smart stop to keep Green from opening the scoring off Lukas Bär’s shot-cum-pass.

Indeed, as the chances continued to come, Beskorowany denying Senna Peeters straight off the second period face-off and then Adam Rockwood twice in quick succession, it felt like the goal was coming and it would through Green, who was following in on the rebound to Brady Shaw’s initial effort after the latter had fought to strip Mark Garside of the puck with 1:47 to the second intermission.

Ironically, having passed up four opportunities on the powerplay in the first 43 minutes, when the Giants equalised, they had two less men on the ice than their hosts. McLeod showed fantastic endeavour to beat his man to the puck in neutral ice, skated in on Buitenhuis and produced a superb five-hole finish to tie it.

The Giants had a huge chance to go ahead, Ara Nazarian firing wide after Quinn Preston’s superb reverse pass back into the slot, and they can’t say they didn’t have opportunities to send it to overtime, either, as Greg Printz set up Ciaran Long out front and Mark Cooper teed up Elijiah Barriga to tap into a gaping cage but the centreman fanned on the shot.

By then, the damage had been done and the fact that Innsbruck’s winning goal came on the powerplay was the real kicker, Printz called for slashing and some quick passing from Halbert and Green set up Mackin for the finish that would give the Austrians all three points.

Another game with plenty to proud of for the Giants, but they know that won’t get them into the knockouts. Bolzano are in Belfast on Saturday and the equation requires a win if they wish to keep their last-16 hopes alive.