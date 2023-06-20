Belfast Giants strengthen centre stocks with arrival of American forward Ara Nazarian

The Belfast Giants have added more firepower to their centre stocks after bringing in 27-year-old American centre Ara Nazarian for the new season.

The Boxford, Massachusetts native makes the switch to Europe for the first time with the Giants, joining from the Jacksonville Icemen of the ECHL, with whom he scored 21 goals and 50 points in 71 regular season games.

For head coach Adam Keefe, Nazarian offers him another strong scoring option up the middle along with the already signed Ben Lake, while the club retain hope they can re-sign leading goalscorer Scott Conway as well.

But in the meantime he has brought in a player who knows his way to the net, Nazarian scoring 71 goals in 235 games in the ECHL across one season with Adirondack Thunder and then three in Jacksonville.

A former University of New Hampshire standout, scoring 33 goals and 74 points in 138 games across four seasons, Nazarian also played 14 games in the AHL with the Rochester Americans during the 2021/22 season, grabbing two goals and an assist.

Familiar with new team-mate Kohei Sato, whom he played alongside at New Hampshire, Nazarian says he can’t wait to get started with the Giants when the season rolls around.

“I'm so excited to meet the fans and seeing a packed arena – it's all about the fans, and I've heard that the Giants’ fans are super loyal, fun, and most definitely loud!" he said.

“I can’t wait to get going now that the deal is sealed, it’s going to be special to play in Belfast. I want to work hard and contribute to the continued success of the team, and hopefully experience lifting trophies with a great bunch of guys.”

Head coach Adam Keefe added: “Ara is a welcome addition to the 2023/24 roster. He plays a 200-foot game and gives his maximum efforts on the ice – producing offensively as well, which is obviously important.

“We know he’ll hit the ground running come August and look forward to seeing what’s ahead for Ara this season in Belfast.”