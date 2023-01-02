Belfast Giants’ strong end to 2022 gives plenty of reason for some New Year optimism

Ice Hockey

At 7.04pm on Boxing Day, the Belfast Giants were 11 points behind the Guildford Flames in the Elite League standings and were 3-1 down at the Glasgow Clan with six minutes to play, seemingly with no way back into either the title race or the game.

What a difference a week can make in sport.

The Giants would come back to win 4-3 in overtime in Braehead and, entering into the new year, were only four points behind the Sheffield Steelers — a gap which is now six after the new League leaders won their game in hand at the Manchester Storm last night — and riding a wave of momentum after eight straight wins.

Granted, they will know that they haven’t exactly swept aside any overly difficult opposition as the Glasgow Clan and Fife Flyers currently occupy the bottom two spots in the League and with the side directly above them, the Dundee Stars, their next League opponents on Friday, it’s another game where they might not get a true test of where this team is really at.

But four wins in the space of a week — five in 10 days — is nothing to be sniffed at either. And, more importantly, things at least appear to be moving somewhat in the right direction on the ice, too.

So, as they head into 2023 with renewed optimism that their Elite League and Challenge Cup title defences are far from over, there are plenty of reasons for the Giants to be thinking positively.

Case in point being their New Year’s Eve win over the Fife Flyers, a 7-2 mauling in Kirkcaldy where the second line of Lewis Hook, Ben Lake and Ciaran Long seemed to really take a step up in what has been a very encouraging trajectory to this point.

The trio were on the ice for five of the Giants’ seven goals at the Fife Ice Arena, with Lake scoring one and Hook another, and they finally seem to be relieving some of the pressure on their top line trio.

For too long the Giants’ issue has been secondary scoring, with claims they are too reliant on David Goodwin, Scott Conway — who scored twice in Fife — and Mark Cooper, but the Hook-Lake-Long line looks to be one that has some longevity in it.

Hook appears to be the catalyst, his return from Austria mid-season being the spark that they needed to try and turn around a wretched run of form that saw them lose seven of 10 around a six-game road swing, and his five goals and 12 points in 14 outings has him projected to have comfortably his best season in a teal jersey since he joined the team in 2018.

But head coach Adam Keefe will be delighted that Conway was back among the goals, too, after the top line were kept scoreless in their 3-1 win over the Flyers in Belfast on Thursday.

Never a man to take being kept off the scoresheet in any game particularly well, the Great Britain international’s double in Kirkcaldy took his season tally to 30 goals in just 33 games, an exceptional return even by his lofty standards.

Only 10 goals off last season’s total already and still with roughly half the season to play, he could be on for a career year.

New centreman Donovan Neuls also looks to have something about him, even if he’s been kept off the scoresheet himself in his first two games since signing from Slovakian side Presov, and the hope is that with an extra import on the roster, they will have some competition back among the forwards that will keep them sharp, particularly on the third and fourth lines.

And even the netminder battle seems to be one that is trending in the right direction, too.

After a rough start to the season, Peyton Jones has improved his save percentage to an even .900 after a run of five straight games that saw him put up a .946 save percentage and keep two shutouts.

With Jackson Whistle impressing in Saturday’s win over the Flyers in response, and having been the more consistent netminder over the course of the campaign, being able to run two strong goaltenders is exactly what Keefe will want at his disposal when they come into a tough stretch of fixtures.

All this coming at just the right time, with the Giants needing to turn around a 3-2 deficit in Wednesday’s Challenge Cup quarter-final against the Nottingham Panthers at the SSE Arena. While they have been swatting away the lowest ranked sides in the League in recent weeks, winning that game would be a real statement of intent from the Giants at this key juncture.

From out of the title race to back in it in the space of a week. Strap in, it could be a heck of a year for the Giants.