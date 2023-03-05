Belfast Giants suffer title blow as their 12-game winning streak ended by Coventry Blaze

Belfast Giants 1 Coventry Blaze 3

The Belfast Giants saw their 12-game winning run in the Elite League come to an end as their title hopes were rocked by the Coventry Blaze, who skated away with a 3-1 win at the SSE Arena.

Only a day after beating the same opponents 6-1 on home ice, the League-leading Giants were flat-footed and lacklustre as they lost their first game in League play since January 20.

Adam Keefe’s men were two goals down inside the opening five minutes and, although Gabe Bast provided a reply on a 5-on-3 powerplay at the end of the first, it would be all they could muster.

Instead, debutant Tyler Kirkup’s double proved the difference between the two sides after Jack Billings had opened the scoring for the visitors, while netminder Miklós Rajna made 32 saves as the visitors split the weekend double-header.

The Giants still lead the Elite League by four points, however that lead could be halved to two points should the second-placed Guildford Flames – who still have two games in hand as well – defeat the Nottingham Panthers this evening.

While Keefe’s side still have their title destiny in their own hands, they can ill-afford many slip-ups with only eight games left in the campaign, especially with a road trip to Sheffield and Manchester up next.

Keefe will rue both their ability to score an even-strength goal and an anaemic powerplay that went 1-for-5 on Sunday evening, which included failing to take full advantage of a five-minute penalty against Kim Tallberg.

But their slow start was also what cost them, Jack Billings picking up on a rebound at the crease just 47 seconds in and sliding it past Tyler Beskorowany – who had a rare off-night with just 23 saves – for the opener.

And their lead was doubled at 4:49 when Kirkup grabbed his first and what would prove to be the game-winner, the winger skating in with J.D. Dudek and rifling past Beskorowany himself to stun the SSE Arena.

In response, the Giants offered scant little until Tallberg was sent to the box for boarding Grant Cooper and Alexander Kuqali was also boxed for delay of game and Bast ripped in his 16th goal of the season on the 5-on-3 at 18:22.

But that would be as good as it would get for the hosts. It looked like they had produced the momentum swing early in the second period when they killed off their own 5-on-3 – Ciaran Long sitting for delay of game and Bast off for five minutes for boarding – but it was a false dawn.

Instead, Kirkup continued his dream debut when he added further to the visitors’ lead at 32:54, his low shot bobbling off the ice and under the pads of Beskorowany to extend their lead beyond a goal.

Belfast had two opportunities on the powerplay to pull it back to a goal as Nathanael Halbert sat for roughing at the end of the second period and then Dudek was penalised for tripping early in the third, but the closest they would get to a response was Bast hitting the post from a sharp angle.

Indeed, the Blaze were closer to extending their own score as they hit the corner of bar and post at the other end, only for the puck to rebound away instead of in.

Even with Beskorowany pulled late on, the Giants were thwarted by the excellent Rajna, who shut the door emphatically to secure the two points and provide a significant body blow to the title-chasing Giants.