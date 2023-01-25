Belfast Giants survive a scare against Guildford Flames to earn right to host Challenge Cup Final at the SSE Arena

Ice Hockey

It was closer than head coach Adam Keefe would have liked given their 4-0 lead heading into the second leg at the SSE Arena, but the Belfast Giants will host the Challenge Cup Final for the second year in a row after overcoming the Guildford Flames 6-3 on aggregate in the last-four.

A goal in each of the first two periods from Logan Fredericks had the Giants down by a couple going into the final frame and their four-goal lead had been cut in half before the half-hour mark.

But Mark Cooper’s third goal in his last two games, and 13th of the season, ensured they would not be shut-out on home ice for the first time since February 2020 and made things a lot calmer in the third period than they might have been.

The 30-year-old Canadian — restored to the top line alongside David Goodwin and Scott Conway — struck just 13 seconds after the restart with a finely taken move that he tried to pull off at the start of the second period too, and that led the way to the Giants’ progression into the decider, which will be in Belfast, likely in early March.

It’s still a 3-2 loss on the night for the Giants, however, their third in their last five games, but they had done enough in the first leg to ensure that even when Flames forward Ryan Tait scored with 2:16 left it was just a minor scare and nothing more serious.

And captain Goodwin sealed the deal just 19 seconds after Tait’s strike, sliding the puck into the empty net as Guildford pulled goaltender Eamon McAdam — 27 saves — for the extra skater trying to chase the game.

Either the Fife Flyers or Sheffield Steelers await in the Final, the former leading 3-2 after their first leg last night, and fans and players alike can start dreaming of a similar result to last year’s Final against the Cardiff Devils.

For a while, though, things looked fairly ropey as the Flames were on the board with their first powerplay. Ben Lake was boxed for delay of game and Fredericks made them pay when he stabbed in the rebound off Ian McNulty’s initial shot just 4:47 in.

The Giants then had to play out another penalty on Gabe Bast as he sat for slashing in what was an otherwise fairly uneventful first period that saw the most exciting moment come after the buzzer for the intermission.

A minor flashpoint between Conway and Michael Crocock saw the two sides come together — including McAdam — as they headed down the tunnels and that would set the tone for the rest of the evening.

But just when it looked like the Giants had a golden opportunity to pull one back early in the second after Ben O’Connor was called for holding, they found themselves a pair down.

Once again it was Fredericks, the winger getting the shorthanded breakaway and finishing cleverly through Tyler Beskorowany’s — 18 saves — five-hole by faking the drag and letting the puck go through clean for the second at 25:48.

But up stepped Cooper with a smooth finish early in the third, driving the crease and jamming the puck under the pads of McAdam for the goal that effectively clinched the tie.

Tait made things interesting when he scrambled the puck in at the crease at 57:44, but Goodwin punched the Giants’ ticket to the Final once and for all with his 18th goal of the season, stealing the puck in the neutral zone and putting it home to send the crowd wild.