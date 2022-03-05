Belfast Giants take second game of Flames triple-header to move top of Elite League standings for first time

Belfast Giants 5 Guildford Flames 1

Netminder Jackson Whistle stood tall with 27 saves and winger Ben Lake grabbed a double as the Belfast Giants took game two of their weekend triple-header with the Guildford Flames 5-1 at the SSE Arena and moved top of the Premier Sports Elite League.

Lake took his season tally to 17 as he netted the Giants’ second goal of the affair at 17:14 of the first period, found by Slater Doggett in the slot and outlasting Flames netminder Liam Hughes – 24 saves – before he stabbed in a rebound at 4:39 of the final frame for his second and the Giants’ fourth.

JJ Piccinich had tied Scott Conway as top scorer with his 33rd of the season as he opened the scoring at 12:48 of the opening period, with Mark Cooper pocketing his 18th when he tapped in after a scramble at the net just 1:12 into the second and Tyler Soy rounding out the scoring at 10:40 of the third on the breakaway with Jordan Boucher.

Allied with Friday’s 6-2 win over the same opponents, that makes it eight straight league wins for the Giants and for the first time this season they go to the summit of the Elite League with a 31-7-2 record, pulling one point clear of the Sheffield Steelers - who were defeated 5-4 in a shoot-out by the Dundee Stars on home ice - albeit having played a game more than their rivals.

"I'm happy for the guys, they've been going hard and chipping away. Today we're top of the table and that's due to our results but also Dundee coming up with a big win," said head coach Adam Keefe. "That's cool but we have a game tomorrow and it could be reversed quick, so we gotta show up. We're focused on that, just one game at a time and we're looking no further than that.

"But our guys have bought in and it's a pleasure coaching them no matter how it shakes out. I'm proud and happy with the group I have, and I'm happy for the moment they have right now. But tomorrow is a new day. We have to come out and do it all over again."

They were helped by another excellent goaltending performance from back-up Whistle, who continues to put pressure on Tyler Beskorowany for game time as the only time he was beaten by Jamal Watson’s laser shot on the powerplay in the second period, turning away the other 27 shots he faced.

Keefe’s side will also take no shortage of confidence into Sunday’s concluding game of this mini-series with the Flames, the two sides heading to the Spectrum on Sunday afternoon to close out their three-in-three, with Belfast aiming to complete a six-point weekend and stay top of the table heading into next weekend's home double-header with the Steelers.

Even though they were run close on the shot count, edging it just 29-28, and they survived a couple of post hits for the Flames, this was a game where the Giants were always comfortable and it felt that way.

"No night's ever comfortable, but heading into the third there we scored that fourth goal pretty early and then it became a bit more comfortable and we were able to conserve the legs a bit for tomorrow night. That felt good," said Lake, who had a three-point night. "Last two nights we've been able to impose our will on these guys and hopefully we can do it again."

It didn’t early on as the Giants survived an early scare when Levi Cable hit the post on the powerplay with Mark Garside in the box for tripping, but after that it was all the home side.

Piccinich got them on the board at 12:48 with his 10th powerplay marker of the season – Chris Gerrie off for hooking – as David Goodwin hit him with the cross-crease pass and the winger sniped it home from a tight angle for 1-0.

The lead was then doubled at 17:14 as Slater Doggett found Lake skating down main street and in on Hughes and the GB international made no mistake with his finish over the shoulder of the netminder for 2-0.

"Coops made a good play out to Doggs, catching them on a change and Doggs made a good pass to me in the slot and I was able to put it home. Good play by everyone there," explained Lake.

"That top line we have has produced all year, we owe a lot of victories to those guys, most notably last weekend (against Manchester). It helps us a lot when our line's scoring goals and it's kinda imperative in this stretch that we are contributing as well or else we can't leave it to those guys to bail us out every night.

"It's important for ourselves, and Hook and Soysy's line to contribute as well to take the lead off those guys."

The third arrived just 1:12 into the second as Cooper scrambled the puck in from close range for 3-0 but the hosts ran into penalty trouble and, although they would survive 1:01 of 5-on-3 time as Lewis Hook took a holding call and Kevin Raine then sat for roughing after a melee at the crease, the next time they would be caught out.

It was Lake who was penalised for a slash and Jamal Watson made them pay with a rocket of a shot from the point that screamed past Whistle and popped the water bottle at 18:17 to pull it back to 3-1.

The Flames hit their second post just before the second intermission, although this one was a bobbling puck that bounced harmlessly away and that would be as close as they would come to making it a contest.

Instead, the Giants pulled away in the third as, even though they couldn’t connect on an early 5-on-3 chance when both of Kyle Locke (interference) and Spencer Trapp (delay of game) headed to the box, Lake finally got his second at 4:39 when he tapped in a rebound on the doorstep for 4-1.

And Soy rounded things off with his 12th goal of the season, going on the breakaway with Boucher and sliding it in at 10:40 for the 5-1 scoreline, the Giants killing off a late tripping call on Garside just to make them feel even better heading to Guildford tomorrow.

"We hope tomorrow we have more energy than if we had to stress the lines. I thought tonight I got to use the bench in equal amounts as I could, and hopefully that pays dividends tomorrow. Nice to get everyone pulling the rope in the right direction," added Keefe.