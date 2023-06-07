Belfast Giants to boast formidable netminding tandem again as GB star Jackson Whistle re-signs

The Belfast Giants will return arguably the best netminding duo in the Elite League for their treble title defence after announcing the return of Great Britain international Jackson Whistle.

Alongside the outstanding Tyler Beskorowany, the 27-year-old will provide the perfect one-two punch for the Giants in net after having a superb season of his own in helping the Giants win three last season.

In 26 starts in the League, Whistle turned in a brilliant .918 save percentage and a 2.24 goals against average, helping them to crucial wins on their way to an historic success.

Now back at the SSE Arena for a fifth campaign, Whistle is eager to get down to work defending the treble and bringing more silverware to the Giants faithful.

“I’m really pleased to have re-signed for my fifth season with the Giants. Belfast and the Giants have been such focal points throughout my life, so when the opportunity arose to extend my stay, it was a pretty easy decision,” said the Kelowna native.

“Last season, the team achieved something truly historic, and to be a part of it was amazing. I look forward to making more memories with teammates, old and new, and can’t wait to get back down to work to defend our treble.”

Whistle was born in Canada but is British qualified having grown up in the United Kingdom with father Dave, who was the first ever head coach of the Giants, and brother Brandon, who is on the roster of the Sheffield Steelers.

Having played his junior hockey in Canada with his hometown Kelowna Rockets of the WHL, Whistle turned professional in 2016 and joined the Giants, with whom he won the Challenge Cup in the 2017-18 season.

After two seasons away from the club with the Steelers and Nottingham Panthers – whom he also represented during the EIHL Series during the Covid-19 pandemic – Whistle returned to the club after lockdown and has helped the club win five trophies in two years, including last season’s treble.

The dual-national has also been a mainstay in the GB squad since 2018, making 11 appearances, eight of which have come in the World Championships, where he has also formed a formidable partnership with Ben Bowns.

“Jackson has been a key member of the roster for several seasons, and we’re happy that he has chosen to extend his stay in Belfast,” commented head coach Adam Keefe.

"Across his four seasons with the Giants, he has grown in knowledge, skill, and confidence, and has developed into a solid, reliable netminder. His international experience with Team GB has also added another level to his game and I’m looking forward to working with him again throughout the 2023/24 season.”