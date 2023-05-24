Belfast Giants to face European champions Tappara after discovering Champions League fate

The Belfast Giants will face defending European champions Tappara in next season’s Champions Hockey League after discovering their opponents for the continental tournament.

Adam Keefe’s side will head to Tampere in Finland – where the draw was taking place – to take on both the defending CHL and Liiga champions in potentially the toughest draw they could have asked for.

However, beyond that the draw has been relatively kind to the Elite League, Challenge Cup and Play-Off champions as they look to have a path to reaching the knockouts laid out in front of them.

The Giants will make two trips to Finland as they will also play away to Lukko, who are based in Rauma, while they will also head to Austria for the first time in the CHL to take on HC Innsbruck.

There are some big sides coming to Belfast, too, with ICEHL champions EC Salzburg, Italian outfit HC Bolzano and Czech side HC Dynamo Pardubice making trips to the SSE Arena.

Under the new format, the Giants no longer face three opponents twice in a group, but instead they have six different opponents as part of a wider 24-team League, with the top-16 teams after the preliminary round qualifying for the knockouts.

In that regard, Keefe will likely be thrilled with the draw as they have avoided the elite sides from Sweden and Switzerland and have three very winnable home ties to look forward to as well.

In their previous two games against Czech sides at the SSE Arena they have beaten both Bili Tygri Liberec and Ocelari Trinec, while Elite League has been compared favourably to the ICEHL in previous seasons.

That means they will likely fancy their chances in Innsbruck as well, although the two visits to Tappara and Lukko will be severe tests that will stretch them to their limit.

The Giants have never made it into the knockouts in the CHL, winning just two of their previous 12 games in the competition, but under the new format they will believe they can make it into the last-16, where they could be handed a plum draw against one of Europe’s top sides.

Details of the fixtures for the competition will be released shortly and it is believed the Giants will begin with two of their away games in the first two rounds, with round one on August 31/September 1 and game two either September 2 or 3.