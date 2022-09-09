Belfast Giants to fulfil this weekend’s Champions Hockey League fixtures despite the death of Queen Elizabeth II

Champions Hockey League

The Belfast Giants will fulfil both of their Champions Hockey League fixtures this weekend against Davos and Oceláři Třinec despite the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

The Giants are currently in Switzerland for their first game of the weekend against Davos, with the game against Czech side Třinec going ahead at the SSE Arena on Sunday at 4pm.

In a statement released on Twitter, the Giants revealed they are liaising with the CHL on an appropriate way to mark the passing of the Queen prior to the game against Třinec.

"We are consulting with the CHL for a suitable mark of respect and will update on our plans in due course," read the statement.

"Our thoughts continue to be with our fans and the broader hockey family across the Elite League that mourn the Queen’s loss."

All Elite Ice Hockey League fixtures across the United Kingdom this weekend will also go ahead and will be preceded by a two-minute silence and the national anthem.