Belfast Giants trio lead the way in convincing Great Britain triumph over Japan

Belfast Giants winger Lewis Hook was on the scoresheet and defenceman Sam Ruopp made his international debut as Great Britain secured a 3-0 win in the first game of their Euro Hockey Challenge clash against Japan in Milton Keynes.

Hook grabbed the third goal in the exhibition tie, which is serving as mid-season preparation for April’s World Championships, going on the breakaway with Sam Jones and providing the finish at 32:09.

And forward Ben Lake made it a big night for all three of the Giants trio in Pete Russell’s line-up, centring the top line alongside Liam Kirk and Mike Hammond and providing the secondary assist for the latter’s opening goal.

Canada-born Ruopp marked his GB debut with a shut-out, starting on the second defensive pairing with Evan Mosey and helping netminder Ben Bowns keep the Japanese at bay.

Given there is a division between GB and Japan in world hockey, this was a result that was expected but this was still convincing from Russell’s men.

Hammond put them on the board at 11:55 when he picked up his own rebound and finished after good work by Lake and Kirk, with Davey Phillips doubling their lead at 15:14 after firing home off another rebound from another debutant, Manchester Storm’s Cam Critchlow.

Hook then added the third midway through the second period, set up by Jones, with Ruopp nearly capping his debut with a goal as he flashed a late shot just wide.

GB continue the Challenge when they take on Poland in Coventry tonight, with Giants goaltender Jackson Whistle set to start, followed by a clash with Romania in Nottingham tomorrow.