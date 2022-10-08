Belfast Giants will use European pride as motivation for Elite League title defence, maintains Sam Ruopp

It was a quiet home locker room at the SSE Arena on Tuesday night as the Belfast Giants players tried to dissect just how close they came to a famous victory.

By all metrics, they should not have come remotely near to challenging Swedish Hockey League leaders Skellefteå in their penultimate Champions League clash, let alone been leading 2-1 going into the final period and then tied with three minutes remaining. That the visitors needed two late, late Andreas Wingerli strikes shows just how far the Giants pushed them.

That just made the 4-2 loss all the harder to take, though. As much as they can take an incredible amount of pride in their performance, the Giants’ CHL dream is over as they are now unable to progress from Group H.

Defenceman Sam Ruopp, who scored the Giants’ second, revealed: “The overall feeling, the players are devastated.

“That’s a part of the game, it sucks to lose, especially when you’re up a goal.

“But it’s going to be short-lived. We’ve learned what we can from the mistakes and the outcome and we’re going to take that and use it as motivation going forward.

“We played really well and it’s a testament to our team and our League. They’re top of the SHL, so it goes to show how a good a team we have that we can compete against those guys.”

Of course, there is little point in putting in performances like that if the Giants can’t do it in the League as they look to try and defend the title they won last season. As much as their impressive displays in Europe will live long in the memory, the success of the campaign will instead be determined by the number of trophies they add to the cabinet.

So, as they prepare to head to the Dundee Stars this evening (7pm) for the first game of their League campaign — after some other teams have already played seven League games — the rallying cry from Ruopp is for them to maintain the standard they have already set in the CHL.

“We can’t let off the gas. It might be a different level of play, a bit slower than this game was, but instead of playing down a level in terms of pace we need to keep our foot on the pedal and keep moving forward,” insisted the 26-year-old, who qualifies for GB at the end of the season.

“We can definitely apply how we played on Tuesday in our League, but the bigger thing is sticking to our systems of how we like to generate offence. Good things will happen if we do that.”

And, accordingly, there’s no lack of confidence within this Giants squad either. It comes with the territory of running a Swedish side as close as they did.

“I’m really looking forward to continuing with the season and potentially winning all three trophies. I think we can do it,” maintained Ruopp.

Meanwhile, Belfast’s Ellie Patrick has been called up to the Great Britain U18 squad for next month’s Four Nations tournament in Poland, where they will face the hosts, Iceland and Spain.