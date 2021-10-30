Belfast Giants wrap up Challenge Cup campaign with dominant home win over Fife Flyers

Four goals – one of which saw the powerplay finally connect after a long drought – and a win to end the Challenge Cup group stages was a good way for the Belfast Giants to celebrate Halloween at the SSE Arena.

The Fife Flyers weren’t the scariest opposition they could have faced but Belfast, still without head coach Adam Keefe due to Covid-19 isolation protocols, got the job done in a professional manner on home ice, a 4-1 win giving them a good chance at claiming top seeds for the Cup knockouts.

With a 7-1-0 record and 14 points, only the Nottingham Panthers can eclipse that total, but even more pleasing for the stand-in coaching staff was how the team backed up Friday’s dominant league win over the Panthers with a similarly strong display against the Flyers.

Scott Conway took his team-leading goal tally one shy of double figures with his ninth of the campaign, player of the game Lewis Hook had one of his best games of the season in scoring his third of the year and Mark Cooper took his personal record to four.

Even on the special teams side they finally got some relief, snapping an 0-for-17 skid when Jordan Boucher netted on the man advantage at 13:31 of the second period, while the penalty kill continues to shine after going 2-for-2 on the night.

In all, it makes for a hugely pleasing weekend for the Giants, with two excellent defensive displays – Whistle’s outing needing him to make only 15 saves – representing the perfect bounceback after off-colour showings against the Manchester Storm and Dundee Stars a week prior.

"We felt really good. A lot of confidence going in after yesterday in Nottingham and Mase's message was to build off that and keep the ball rolling. I think we did that," said Hook.

"Friday was huge for us. It was big for us to not only get the result but put in a full 60 minute performance, which really isn't easy to do, and I think we did that on both nights."

Boucher was the first to really test Flyers goaltender Shane Owen - 33 saves - the winger’s shot tipped onto the frame of the goal and bouncing back out, but two goals in 1:08 at the end of the first period had the Giants in control.

The first came at 16:27, David Goodwin firing a pass off the backboards that J.J. Piccinich poked back towards goal and Conway was on hand to jam it in at the near-side post for the 1-0 lead.

And it didn’t take long for the second to arrive at 17:35, Mark Garside’s point shot this time getting the mid-air tip from Hook to find the twine for 2-0 at the first intermission.

"Big shot from Gary, I just got the tip!" laughed Hook modestly. "Honestly, I'm just trying to screen the netminder and if I can get a tip on it to throw him off then all the better."

Similarly to a night previous at the NIC, the Giants headed in with a comfortable advantage after the first period, pleasing stand-in coach Jeff Mason.

"We wanted to come out and start fast, and we knew if we let them hang around they would be dangerous. We carried the majority of the play and had the puck possession but weren't getting rewarded then everything could flip on its head, so it was important we got not just one but two," he said.

Early in the second period, Hook had a chance to double his tally when he was slashed on a shorthanded breakaway – Slater Doggett in the box for tripping – and earned a penalty shot, but Owen made the glove save on the one-on-one.

The Giants proceeded to kill off Doggett’s penalty, and a further tripping call on Conway, before the powerplay finally connected after a long drought.

With Imants Lescovs in the box for tripping, Boucher was fed the puck at the crease by Conway and spun on the spot before chipping it over Owen’s pads to make it 3-0 and put some daylight between the teams at 13:31.

"Just a powerplay goal, trying to stay in front so Conway and Picc can find the seams. Tonight, Cons just hit me in front and I don't know if it hit a d-man's skate or went in straight, but I got rewarded," explained Boucher.

"It was big. We can't get ourselves affected that (the powerplay) didn't score (over the last few games). Obviously it can be frustrating but we're happy with how we're moving pucks. We know we can score and we're happy we got one tonight."

And as if to hammer home their dominance, the fourth came only 1:32 later, an effective screen from Cooper meaning Owen could only bat the puck back into the crease after Ciaran Long's initial shot where the winger was on hand to retrieve the rebound and deposit it into the net for 4-0 at 15:03.

Fife did manage to kill off a Greg Chase penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct split over the second intermission, and Matt Carter pinged one off the post early in the third before they finally got on the board.

It was a giveaway in the neutral zone from the Giants that presented the visitors with the opportunity and James Anderson took it well, cutting into the right circle and backhanding one low past Whistle’s blocker side to make it 4-1 at 9:11 of the final period.

The Giants coaching staff might be a little frustrated they lost the third frame, and they had a chance to tie it on the powerplay when Carson Stadnyk took a hooking minor late, but the work had been done by that stage and, compared to a week previous, the post-game review will be a lot easier to deal with.

"For the most part we had a solid period, and we would have loved to keep them from getting a goal and getting Whis a shutout. But whenever you go through a weekend conceding just one goal it's great," maintained Mason.

"To the guys' credit they played hard to the end, pucks were hitting our guys on open nets and different things. Happy with the game from start to finish and hope the boys are as proud as we are of their efforts."

The Giants are back in action on Saturday when they travel to the Utilita Arena to face title rivals the Sheffield Steelers for the first time this season (7pm).