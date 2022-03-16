Ben Lake produces overtime winner as Belfast Giants lift Challenge Cup trophy with thrilling win over Cardiff Devils

Belfast Giants 3 Cardiff Devils 2 (OT)

In front of the largest crowd the SSE Arena since the onset of the pandemic, as 7,319 people crammed into the building, Ben Lake was the Belfast Giants’ overtime winner in a Challenge Cup final for the ages.

The winger stabbed in Mark Cooper’s feed to the net with 4:18 gone in the extra period after a 2-2 tie in regulation to hand the Giants their first trophy of the season in front of a capacity crowd at their home.

A pulsating game saw the Devils pull 2-0 ahead after a disappointing middle frame for the Giants as they went 0-for-3 on the powerplay and fell behind to goals from Jake Coughler and Cole Sanford, and it looked like there was no way back.

But within the first five minutes of the third things turned around as first Tyler Soy batted home the puck and then captain David Goodwin poked home to tie it up, sending the fans into raptures, and overtime would lift the roof off the building.

Give credit to the Devils, who only had four defencemen on their roster and got an outstanding start from netminder Mac Carruth — 35 saves — but this was to be the Giants’ night.

They got 15 saves from Tyler Beskorowany and goals at timely moments. And now they have silverware in the cabinet, with two more potentially to add.

The Giants were the first to be short-handed as Ciaran Long sat for a cross-check on Sam Duggan, a retaliation for a hit by the benches, but the penalty kill came up big for the Giants.

In a period that the hosts dominated, the closest they came was when Tyler Soy fired the puck across to Jordan Boucher, who fanned on his shot, but Lewis Hook picked up the loose puck and chipped it onto the crossbar with Carruth beaten.

The temperature heated up a little more when Brandon McNally charged into Hook as the buzzer sounded for the first intermission, but the Giants were tepid on the powerplay straight after the puck drop — which was a sign of things to come — and Cardiff took full advantage.

It was a turnover behind the net that set up the first goal, Sanford putting it out in front for Trevor Cox, he found the on-rushing Coughler steaming into the slot and the centre went bar down at 4:31 to make it 1-0.

That gave the Devils an injection of life and Crandall hit the first of two posts when he cut inside to the crease and beat Beskorowany but not the frame of the goal, although the visitors’ momentum was broken when Matt Register was called for tripping.

The Giants would get another powerplay in the second as Stephen Dixon was sent to the box for slashing, however the Giants’ powerplay was toothless and their best chance came between them when Griffin Reinhart cranked a one-timer that hit the post, but Carruth had it covered.

Instead, Cardiff were clinical and this time Coughler turned provider, the centre dishing the puck across the face of goal for Sanford at the back door, and the winger provided the finish at 14:38 to make it 2-0.

Crandall was inches from making it game over when he struck his second post from the slot, and then Carruth blanked Mark Cooper on a breakaway just before the buzzer sounded for the second intermission.

But in the first five minutes of the third period, everything flipped on its head.

They did get a little bit of good fortune with their first goal as Hook’s shot wasn’t handled by Carruth and Soy was lurking to golf it into the net to make it 2-1 at 2:13 of the final frame.

If that lifted the roof off the SSE Arena, then the tying goal sent it into orbit, J.J Piccinich going round the back of the net and feeding it back in front for Goodwin, who slotted it home to tie it up 2-2 at 5:08.

Backed by the raucous home support, the Giants piled on the pressure to try and get a winner in regulation but they couldn’t sneak one more, and it was Cardiff who would have the best opportunity to win it as Coughler put it back in front for Sanford unmarked in the slot, but Beskorowany produced a massive save to force overtime.

There would only be one winner. With the short-benched Devils tiring, Cooper drove the net, the puck squirted out and Lake poked it home.

Game over. Treble chances still alive.