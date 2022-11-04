Brace from Scott Conway leads Belfast Giants to road win over Glasgow Clan

Ice Hockey

Scott Conway’s incredible scoring run at the Braehead Arena continued as he helped the Belfast Giants battle back from behind to claim another road win in Scotland as they downed the Glasgow Clan 4-1.

Having scored a hat-trick in his last appearance in the Scottish city, the Great Britain international added two more last night to take his season tally to 17 goals as the Giants made it four straight victories in League play to improve their season record to 8-2-0 and close the gap to leaders the Guildford Flames to seven points with four games in hand.

Ben Lake and Darik Angeli also found the net in the second period which, along with a 17-save performance from netminder Peyton Jones, handed them another two points in their Elite League title defence and head coach Adam Keefe will be pleased to see his forwards show signs they could be on the right track.

It had looked like it would be a familiar story after the first period, though, as the Giants were the ones doing all the early pressing without any reward as Ciaran Long drove into the left circle and hit the crossbar on the backhand, while Gabe Bast came even closer shortly after, his shot squeezing through the pads of John Muse and almost trickling over the line only for the stick of Kevin Massy to scoop it out of the blue paint.

Neither side could connect on the powerplay as Mitch Jones (roughing) and David Goodwin (tripping) headed to the box midway through the period, but when the Giants did fall behind it was through a stroke of bad luck.

Sam Ruopp’s attempted shot at the blue line saw the defenceman break his stick and the hosts were lightning quick with their counter attack, and when Jones fired the puck across the face of goal there was Roy to divert it home for the opener at 18:13.

But the second period was when the Giants turned it around and, after a potential goal was washed out by video review for the puck not crossing the line, they got to work putting the result to bed.

Conway was first up, rifling home from a tight angle after some nice passing saw Bast set up Goodwin at the crease, and the captain was on hand to deliver the killer backhand pass for his centre partner to snipe home at 27:07 to tie it up.

But if the equaliser was a nice play, the second was a complete fluke. On the delayed penalty, a shot from Conway was heading well over the net until Lake’s head intervened, deflecting the puck up and over a bewildered Muse and into the net to put the visitors ahead at 31:01.

And Angeli added the exclamation point to a much-improved middle frame with his second goal in three games since returning from injury, the winger given freedom to skate into the right circle and rifle one into the top corner over Muse’s glove side with 1:39 to the intermission.

They were even able to snap an 0-for-13 run on the powerplay early in the third period as Conway grabbed his second on a 5-on-3 advantage, Gary Haden (boarding) and Steven McParland (delay of game) in the box and the GB man ringing one home from the left circle just 1:27 after the second period break to round off the scoring.

He was inches away from potential back-to-back hat-tricks in Braehead, too, breaking away shorthanded as the Giants killed one of two late penalties on Bast but only able to hit the post.

However, it didn’t matter on a comfortable night for the Giants.