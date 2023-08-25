Cardiff Devils edge Belfast Giants with shoot-out success in thrilling pre-season encounter

Belfast Giants 3 Cardiff Devils 4 (SO)

Daniel Tedesco celebrates after finding the net for the Belfast Giants in the first period

If Friday night’s pre-season exhibition clash is a sign of things to come this season between the Belfast Giants and Cardiff Devils, then we can expect some fireworks throughout the campaign.

The word friendly could hardly have applied less to this game as hits were finished, checks were plentiful and the very apparent rivalry between the two sides was on show at the SSE Arena as the Devils managed to emerge with a 4-3 shoot-out win in the opening tie of the new campaign.

Chad Pietroniro and Bayley Harewood were on target in the first period for the visitors, with Cole Sanford adding on in the second period, with the Giants replying through Daniel Tedesco’s shorthanded tally in the first period and through Davey Phillips in the second.

Ara Nazarian produced a moment of magic to tie things up with 57 seconds left, batting Greg Printz’s pass into the net in mid-air to send it to overtime, but Marcus Crawford was the winner in sudden death in the shoot-out to give Cardiff the victory.

Head coach Adam Keefe will likely rue a couple of defensive errors that gifted Pietroniro his goal and allowed Harewood to reclaim the lead, although it is still early days for his new team.

The defensive pairing of Charlie Curti and Travis Brown were guilty of the first, although there is scope to give them some leeway given the former only arrived in Belfast on Thursday, but it was a game where goaltender Tyler Beskorowany needed to make some big saves to keep the Devils off the board further.

However, with games against Lukko and defending European champions Tappara coming up, they can ill afford to make those defensive errors; otherwise, they will continue to be punished.

There were plenty of positives for the Giants, though, with the penalty kill running 3-for-3 and the line of Tedesco, Elijiah Barriga and Matt McLeod looking dangerous on the ice, and they will look to add more cause for optimism when the two sides clash again on Saturday night at Ice Arena Wales in another pre-season tie.