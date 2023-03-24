Champagne’s on ice as Belfast Giants grapple with title permutations

Plenty on the line at the SSE Arena tonight, not least bragging rights in the final regular season game between the Belfast Giants and Sheffield Steelers, but there is a lot that could be determined on the ice by the end of the day, or potentially the weekend.

Having seen their lead at the top of the Elite League slashed from four points to two by the second-placed Guildford Flames after their 4-2 win over the Coventry Blaze on Wednesday, Adam Keefe’s Giants return to action against the third-placed Steelers this evening (7pm) with a lot to gain.

As well as the obvious benefit of restoring their four-point advantage at the top — with the Flames playing tomorrow and Sunday — the Giants could officially make it a two-horse title race as a victory would finally eliminate both the Steelers and fourth-placed Cardiff Devils from contention.

Not only that, wrapping up at least second place and ensuring that only the Flames can finish ahead of them with a win tonight means the Giants would secure their place in the Champions Hockey League for next season as, due to Guildford being ineligible to participate in Europe’s premier competition, the League’s second-placed side will qualify instead.

Obviously, though, the Giants would rather make it in as legitimate champions as opposed to the next best side after the Flames, and Keefe and his team will be eager to take another step towards defending their title.

Crucially, the Giants are already guaranteed to finish the season with more regulation wins than the Flames, so a victory over the Steelers tonight would leave them in a position where they only need to win two of their last three games in order to lift the trophy again.

With Guildford arriving at the SSE Arena next Saturday for what looks to be a potentially title-deciding top-of-the-table clash, a triumph tonight would mean that tie is no longer a must-win for the Giants, provided they do the business against the Manchester Storm tomorrow (7pm) and on the final day of the season away to the Dundee Stars.

There is even the potential that the Giants could be crowned champions as early as tomorrow. Should they beat both the Steelers and Storm over the next two days and the Flames lose to the Stars in Scotland tomorrow, Keefe’s side would be celebrating on home ice for the second time this season — having already won the Challenge Cup there earlier this month — while a Flames loss to the Stars in their rematch at the Guildford Spectrum on Sunday coupled with two Giants wins would also see them over the line.

Still, there is a lot of hockey to be played before we get to that point and, although the Giants have won four of the previous five meetings between themselves and Sheffield this season — including a 4-0 win at the Utilita Arena only a couple of weeks ago — they will naturally have to guard against a team battling to save their season, as they found to their detriment in their 5-4 overtime loss to the Devils last Sunday.

But the Giants have lost just three games this calendar year and, although they are struggling with injuries at the moment — Gabe Bast and Josh Roach both limped off against the Devils last week — captain David Goodwin knows it is their title to lose.

“We’re two points up. We’re in a good spot. If you’d offered that to us two months ago, we’d have taken it tenfold,” he said.

“We totally feel like we’re in the driver’s seat, we’re focused on Sheffield and we feel that if we get off to a good start and play our game then we’ll have a good result.”