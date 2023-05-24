Champions League helps Belfast Giants to learn and grow: Steve Thornton

Great Britain may have to wait until next season to retake their place in the top tier of ice hockey’s World Championships, but Belfast eyes will be on one of this year’s host cities, Tampere, this afternoon when the Giants will find out who they will face in the preliminary round of next campaign’s Champions League.

The CHL draw is traditionally staged the day after the final round of group fixtures in the World Championships in one of the host venues, and today is no different as at 3pm the Giants learn who they will go up against in Europe’s premier competition.

This will be the third time the Giants have represented the United Kingdom in the CHL, making their debut in 2019 and then returning last season, and it is just reward for Adam Keefe and his side for their historic treble campaign that they will get to test themselves against elite teams from the likes of Sweden, Switzerland and Finland.

The Giants have had a couple of memorable wins in the competition, beating the likes of Bili Tygri Liberec and Ocelari Trinec at home in front of raucous crowds, but annually the question is always raised by fans: why do the Giants even bother competing in a tournament they realistically cannot win?

Due to the vastly superior resources of the top teams, the Giants are likely never going to amount to much more than bloodying a nose here or there or maybe sneaking into the knockouts as one of the bottom sides. After all, those two wins over Liberec and Trinec are their only two wins out of the 12 ties they’ve played in the CHL, which reflects how they typically fare.

George Awada, Steve Thornton and Adam Keefe after defeating the Cardiff Devils to win the Elite Ice Hockey League Play-Off Final

Even financially it is not a cash cow, the competition proving a lot less lucrative than its footballing counterpart, with TV rights and prize money significantly reduced, and it inevitably leads to fans wondering whether the team would be better served dropping into the second tier competition, the Continental Cup, which the Giants nearly won in 2019 when they lost out to Arlan Kokshetau in a shoot-out for the trophy and would offer a more realistic chance of a trophy.

But for Giants head of hockey operations Steve Thornton, accepting the invite to play in the CHL is a no-brainer every time they qualify for several reasons.

“I love being a part of the Champions League. You always want to compare yourself to the best in the business,” he insisted.

“On the ice, it’s a measuring stick. Sometimes it can be a humbling one, but it is a measuring stick for us. And then off the ice, what’s best in practice? If we can learn something new from these teams that have been among the best in Europe for decades then we can steal those ideas.

“That’s not rocket science and I have no shame in that — if we see something that is working somewhere else then why wouldn’t we use it? And if that gives us the extra 1% then we’ll do it.”

But even away from the things that help on-ice performance is the opportunity to showcase the Giants, the SSE Arena and even Belfast as a wider destination to teams and individuals that perhaps wouldn’t get the chance otherwise.

So perhaps the Giants may ship a couple of heavy defeats early in the season. For Thornton, he feels the long-term benefits outweigh the short-term agony.

“You’re comparing yourself, you’re putting yourself on that map with the top teams in Europe and having conversations with sponsors and partners and media in the Champions League, so you’re getting your brand out there,” he pointed out.

“It gets your reputation out there and, long-term, it helps us recruit and get players who have come here and seen it. Same with the Friendship Four. Even short-term, too, there are guys who have aspirations to move up the ladder quickly and if you’re in the Champions League, it’s a shop window.

“We’re competitive people and we want to test ourselves against the best, so that’s what we’re going to do.”