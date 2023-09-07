Charlie Curti loving quick start to life with Belfast Giants as club eyes European shock

Charlie Curti's Belfast Giants career has amounted to something of a baptism of fire, but the 28-year-old is loving every second of his whirlwind start to life at the SSE Arena.

Signed less than a week before training camp began - indeed, some of his new team-mates had already arrived in the city before he'd put pen to paper - Curti wouldn't make it onto the ice until the day before the Giants' first pre-season game against the Cardiff Devils.

Since then he's been placed on the Giants' top defensive pairing, firstly alongside Travis Brown and then with Jacob Friend, for their Champions League clashes against Lukko and Tappara, and was tasked with leading the team in ice time in the latter game.

"It's good and bad. You jump right into it, your head is spinning, but equally there's no time to be nervous or anything, you just got to go bang bang one thing to the next," laughs Curti about his rapid start to life with the Giants.

"I'm getting settled in and then we're right into the swing of things playing games, so you have no time to be nervous or worry about what will happen. At this point in my career, it's my fifth year pro, you just stay ready. I've been tired of sitting on the sidelines, so I'm glad to be back in the mix.

"As a hockey player, all you want is opportunity and to feel like your coaches trust you. I've enjoyed how much ice time I've had so far but with that comes the challenge of performing.

"As a two-way defenceman, I'm relied upon to contribute offensively and defensively, so when we concede six goals in a game I take that personally, but when we also don't score in a game I take that personally, so Saturday (a 6-0 loss to Tappara) was a tough one for me.

"I want to perform and put my team in a position to succeed and make an impact."

Accordingly, the Giants will believe that success is there for them this week when they continue their CHL campaign, firstly with a trip to Austria to take on HC Innsbruck tonight before returning to the SSE Arena for their first home game against HC Bolzano on Saturday.

Their performance against Lukko was superb, pushing one of the best teams in the competition all the way to the final buzzer but falling to a very hard luck 3-1 loss, and they battled valiantly against defending European champions Tappara a night later.

But as they take on two teams from a League that would be considered more on a par with the Elite League, Curti says the confidence levels are high within the locker room, even though they are 0-2 to start the new season.

"We're definitely encouraged and confident. We realise the situation is that we're going into these places as underdogs but we now know we can skate and have the skill to match these teams," adds the Minnesota native.

"They're maybe more cohesive because they have a lot of players who have played in their systems already and they've been in training camp longer. We have a bunch of players from different Leagues, largely North American, so it's re-acclimating to a new system and understanding what coach wants from us.

"We know that the longer we're together, the more we can play against these teams and get those results."

The performances in Finland certainly suggested that the Giants are slowly improving week by week, and Curti is keen that they continue to show improvements as the tournament progresses, which could lead to them making history by qualifying for the knockouts for the first time.

"For us, we're going to take what we learned and we'll be a better team than last week, just like we were a better team than we were the week before. Mistakes happen and we're just happy they happen early in the season," says the former Yale University star.

"We're competitors by nature so we want to every game we play, and we also want to see where we can place ourselves in the broader picture of European hockey. The teams that have success tend to be from Finland and Sweden, and so far the EIHL hasn't cracked that surface, but the League is getting better and our performances have been indicative of that.

"We still have an opportunity to make some noise, especially against a League like the Austrian League which, although they're a really good League, we feel we really stack up well against them."