Chelsea legend Petr Cech set to play for the Belfast Giants

Former Arsenal and Chelsea goalkeeper Petr Cech will play for the Belfast Giants on Wednesday night.

The ice hockey enthusiast will turn out for an Belfast Giants All Stars side against Ukrainian National Championship club Dnipro Kherson in a charity match at the SSE Arena.

Cech said: “I’m excited to participate in the game. With the Belfast Giants having just completed the treble, I don’t doubt that there will be a good feel and atmosphere around The SSE Arena, Belfast.

“It’s a charity game for a great cause, and I’m always happy to help and support wherever possible to help change the lives of other people. I hope that everyone will come along on Wednesday night to both enjoy the occasion and cheer on both teams.

"It’s going to be great to come back to Belfast as I have great memories of winning the UEFA Super Cup there a few years ago with Chelsea, and I’m looking forward to making some more on Wednesday night.”

The match will raise funds for Ukrainian Hockey Dream, the registered charity of the Ice Hockey Federation of Ukraine.

All proceeds from the game’s ticket sales will be donated to the charity, which will contribute towards a global fundraising goal of $15.6m, all of which will be used to support up to 7,500 young players, professionals, coaches, and staff members, across more than 100 clubs and 15 schools throughout war-stricken Ukraine.

The former Czech Republic international, who holds the record the record for the most clean sheets in Premier League history, played over 440 Premier League games during a decorated 15-year career – winning four Premier League titles, five FA Cups, three League Cups, the Champions League, and Europa League, before retiring from professional football in 2019.

Cech also earned 124 international caps, playing in three major championships.

After bringing the curtain down on a stellar professional football career, the 6’5” netminder turned his attention to ice hockey, signing for NIHL 2 South West division side Guildford Phoenix in October 2019.

Steve Thornton, head of hockey at the Stena Line Belfast Giants, said: "We are incredibly pleased that Petr has agreed to join the Belfast Giants All Stars team for this one-off charity game in support of Ukrainian Hockey Dream.

"Petr is no stranger to success having won a number of accolades across both his professional football and ice hockey careers, and we couldn't be more excited to welcome him to The SSE Arena, Belfast for this special game on Wednesday 19 April 2023."