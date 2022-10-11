Clinical finishing key to causing shock in Sweden, insists Belfast Giants star Colby McAuley

It may be a dead rubber in Sweden tonight, but the Belfast Giants’ final Champions League group game against Skellefteå could offer a vital insight into the team’s psyche for their Elite League and Challenge Cup title defences.

Their hopes of reaching the knockouts in Europe are already gone, being rooted to the bottom of Group H and unable to break into the top two regardless of events at the Kraft Arena this evening (6.05pm face-off GMT), and they know it will take a monumental effort — even bigger than the one they produced a week ago just to run the SHL leaders close at the SSE Arena — if they are to become the first British side to win in Sweden.

But, coming off Sunday’s surprise 4-2 home loss to the Guildford Flames — their first domestic defeat of the campaign — this is the first opportunity for head coach Adam Keefe to see just how resilient his side are, and how capable they will be at putting aside that reverse and turning it into a strong bounce-back performance tonight.

It is one thing to respond to a defeat in the CHL, where the Giants have been underdogs in all five games they have played against Oceláři Třinec, Davos and Skellefteå, but it is another to lose at home in the League, particularly when they fired 50 shots at Flames netminder Eamon McAdam and scored just twice.

So, seeing how they cope with adversity will be atop Keefe’s checklist tonight, while the players are eager to prove how that display was an exception rather than the rule.

“You’ve got to learn from it. We don’t like losing to anyone in the League, so you have to think about it. But, equally, moving forward we know what happened and you can’t dwell on it,” says winger Colby McAuley, who scored the second goal in Sunday’s Flames defeat.

“A loss is a loss. At the same time, we don’t want to lose to teams like Guildford, or any team within the League for that matter. We have to take it as it is and move forward.

“We’ve got to be ready for the Champions League in Sweden. That’ll be our last Champions League game, so we have to be up for it. It would be good to end the tournament on a high note with a win.”

So far the Giants have performed admirably in the CHL as, although they are already eliminated, they have played well above expectation and pushed all three of their opponents to the wire in each of their games.

That only made Sunday’s loss all the more frustrating, particularly their inability to put the puck in the net with more regularity – something they will hope to find as the season progresses after an inconsistent start in front of goal.

“Looking forward now, we just have to continue and find ways to put the puck in the back of the net. If we keep squashing teams with shots then eventually it’ll come for us,” adds McAuley.

“There’s a lot of areas we need to get better on. There’s a lot of guys who aren’t producing. We gotta stay positive and get that mojo of scoring and, if we do, I think we’ll be good.

“It doesn’t matter who you’re playing with, you have to work it out. Just because it’s a rubber game tonight it doesn’t matter, it’s still the Champions League and we’ve got to represent ourselves. It doesn’t matter who you’re playing with — knuckle down and get the job done.”