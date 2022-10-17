Colby McAuley strikes late to seal Belfast Giants’ remarkable comeback

Ice Hockey

Championship teams find ways to win and, although they may only be four games into their Elite League campaign, the Belfast Giants might have just found one of those essential victories at the SkyDome.

Twice Adam Keefe’s side trailed by three goals to the Coventry Blaze on the road — the same team they had hammered 7-0 at the SSE Arena on Saturday — and seemed destined to return back-to-back two-point weekends to begin their title defence as they were 4-1 down with less than a minute remaining in the second period.

But from the jaws of defeat, they snatched victory.

Netminder Jackson Whistle, who shut-out the Blaze on Saturday, came in to relieve starter Peyton Jones at the first intermission and turned away 20 of the shots he faced in another stellar performance, but Ciaran Long’s strike with 11 seconds to the second break was the catalyst for a remarkable third-period comeback.

In the first five minutes of the final frame they were level as Chad Butcher (powerplay) and captain David Goodwin struck, before Colby McAuley notched his third goal in four games for the match-winner with 2:51 remaining for a crucial two points.

The result moves the Giants to sixth in the table, nine points off leaders the Sheffield Steelers but having played five games less due to the lopsided early season schedule.

The Giants were behind just 32 seconds into the game as Peyton Frantti beat Jones with practically the first shot of the game, stabbing home a loose puck as the Blaze got the perfect response to their 7-0 humiliation 24 hours before.

It didn’t take long for the Giants to tie it up as Mark Cooper netted from the high slot at 2:51 for the equaliser, but the response from Coventry was immediate as Johnny Curran restored their one-goal lead just 19 seconds later as he raced away on the breakaway and finished.

It was 3-1 at the intermission as Ross Venus tipped in Tanner Lishchynsky’s shot from the blue-line with just 14 seconds on the clock.

Keefe made the change between the pipes to try to spark a response, replacing Jones — seven saves on just 10 shots — with Whistle, and the Giants thought they had an equaliser when Scott Conway’s shot that hit the post was put in by Goodwin, only for the video review to determine it deflected off his skate.

Instead Blaze added their fourth. On a 5-on-3 powerplay — Goodwin (interference) and Sam Ruopp (abuse of official) in the box — Mitch Cook pocketed the rebound at 30:31 to make it 4-1.

Seemingly dead and buried, Belfast got a lifeline when Long made it a two-goal game at the second intermission thanks to a wicked one-timer with just 11 seconds on the clock, and that set the stage for a wild fightback.

It took six seconds of a hooking call on Lishchynsky for Butcher to make it 4-3, slamming home on the powerplay at 42:36, and then Goodwin tied it up just 24 seconds later.

With the momentum squarely behind them, there was only going to be one winner from there, and although the Blaze survived calls against Jack Billings (slashing) and Alexander Kuqali (hooking), at the third time of asking the Giants would make them pay.

Venus was the one penalised for a slash, McAuley ripping in the shot at 57:09 for a vital two points.