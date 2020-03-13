Coronavirus: Belfast Giants' season over as Elite League cancels remainder of season

The Belfast Giants will need additional funding from Sport NI to take part in next season's Elite League

The Belfast Giants' season has come to an end after the Elite Ice Hockey League (EIHL) confirmed that the remainder of the season has been cancelled due to the coronavirus.

The league had intended to try and see out the remainder of the campaign - which had just three weeks left to run - however the escalating situation has forced the league to revise that.

Two teams have had players self-isolate in recent days after exhibiting coronavirus-like symptoms, however there have been no cases confirmed thus far.

League officials met yesterday to discuss the issue, with restricted crowd numbers in Scotland a particular difficulty, however it was the overnight news that some players are self-isolating that forced the call.

The league, in a statement, insisted that "the health and safety of our fans, players and staff has to be paramount".

The Giants had six games remaining this season and were due to face the Nottingham Panthers tonight and tomorrow at the SSE Arena.

They were also due to face the Fife Flyers in two games in Belfast next weekend, before two away games in Cardiff and Coventry the following weekend.

Adam Keefe's side were fourth in the league at the time of its suspension.