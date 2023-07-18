Dáithí Mac Gabhann visited by Belfast Giants coach as he recovers from heart surgery

Dáithí Mac Gabhann has had a visit from Belfast Giants coach Adam Keefe as he recovers from heart surgery.

The six-year-old had heart surgery in Newcastle in England last week, and is now back in Belfast to continue his recovery at the Clark Clinic.

The Donate4Dáithí Twitter account – which is operated by his parents – made a post about the visit on Monday.

It said: “Nothing like a visit from your fellow coach and a few cups to keep that smile beaming!”

Dáithí’s cardiac surgery might mean he could get back onto the waiting list for a transplant, a month after the difficult decision was taken to remove the six-year-old from the donor list due to issues that make an operation “too high risk”.

On Friday, the Donate4Daithi account said he was out of surgery and doing well.

“Already sitting up and throwing jabs…” it said.

“Dáithí is out of recovery and is doing well so far. We don’t have any more information than that at this time, but Dáithí being in a stable condition is all that matters right now.”

The youngster has been waiting for a heart transplant for most of his life, and has been at the centre of a campaign around reforming organ donation legislation.

The law – known as Dáithí’s Law – came into effect in June, meaning all adults will be considered potential organ donors unless they choose to opt out or are in an excluded group.

Dáithí’s Law was initially stalled as a result of the political impasse at Stormont, but was passed through Westminster following a high profile campaign.

The setback also followed a ceremony at Belfast City Hall where Dáithí, who was born with hypoplastic left heart syndrome and is increasingly reliant on a wheelchair and oxygen, was granted the Freedom of Belfast.