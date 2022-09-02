David Goodwin is proud to retain Belfast Giants’ captaincy despite responsibility taking its toll

Ice Hockey

There are inherent pressures with being captain of a sports team that is bidding for a title. Belfast Giants skipper David Goodwin knows all about them.

Prior to last season, the 30-year-old American had been captain once in his career, in his senior year at Penn State, but had never worn the ‘C’ for a professional team, which brings its own rigours.

But he was entrusted with the role by head coach Adam Keefe and, on the basis of results, did a stellar job. Under his leadership, the Giants delivered two trophies — the League and Challenge Cup — and came within a game of completing the Grand Slam, eventually losing in the Play-Off Final to the Cardiff Devils.

On the outside, things looked rosy. After all, he’d just raised two banners at the SSE Arena and was coming off an individual season to remember, posting career bests in goals and points. But on the inside, things were different. Being captain has its challenges, between trying to unite a locker room filled with a bunch of different characters to trying to demand higher standards on the ice.

Like a swan in the water, serene on the surface but paddling away ferociously underneath, Goodwin had his ups and downs in the role.

“You’re going to have bad days, you’re going to have good days. You have to ride the roller coaster, keep putting your best foot forward,” he explains to the Belfast Telegraph.

“The EIHL, with the format, it’s very stressful and very high intensity and the reality is you can’t take days off. As captain, I have to make sure that, to the best of my ability, the guys don’t take days off and that we don’t go out and phone it in.

“When we had a bad day, I would lose my s***.”

But being a captain shapes you, forces you to look inwards and reflect on who you are as a leader. There is no doubting Goodwin is an excellent skipper — you don’t win a double without one — but he knows he is still improving as the face of this Giants team.

“I’m just being a bit easier on myself. This year we have the same standard but I’m trying to be a bit more patient with the whole process,” he continues.

“Last year I wasn’t as sure of myself that I could do a good job leading the team. There were a lot of outside voices questioning was I the right choice. But I did do a good job.

“This year, coming in I can take confidence from that and understand and tell myself it doesn’t have to be perfect every single day. It’s a process. As long as we’re putting the right foot forward in games each night then we’re moving forward.”

He was given an early vote of confidence in his leadership skills when Keefe told him he would be retaining the captaincy as soon as he re-signed with the Giants in the summer. That has allowed him to prepare for the honour of leading them into Champions Hockey League action with a clear head and a strong vision.

Oceláři Třinec, who have won the last three Czech titles in a row, are their first competitive opponents of the season at the Werk Arena today (4pm GMT) with games against Swedish heavyweights Skellefteå and Swiss giants Davos to come.

The Giants are expected to be the whipping boys of Group H, but facing up to that calibre of opposition is what Goodwin lives for.

“Very proud. It’s something I don’t take lightly,” he beams of being the one to lead the Giants into battle on the continent.

“I’d say I’m even more proud because I was here last season that got us into the CHL. Obviously we have some guys on the roster from last season that aren’t here anymore, so we want to do them proud by giving a good showing.

“We feel as prepared as we could be after two weeks of training camp. Obviously those teams are good and we respect them, but we feel very confident in ourselves. We have a lot of good players on our team who have played in a lot of great leagues.

“We’re not going to sit around and let them do all the dancing, we’re going to compete and show them we belong.”