David Goodwin out to lead Belfast Giants to Cup glory

Belfast Giants captain David Goodwin says the team are pumped to play in front of another electric atmosphere in tonight’s Challenge Cup Final as they look to defend their title in front of a sold-out SSE Arena against the Fife Flyers.

The full bowl is in and a bumper crowd of over 8,000 people is expected as the Giants look to win their fourth Cup title in the last five seasons after winning the tournament last year with a thrilling 3-2 overtime victory over the Cardiff Devils.

On that occasion, the atmosphere was at its best as Ben Lake’s clinching goal in the extra period decided a tense game, and captain Goodwin is keen for the Giants fans to bring the same noise tonight as the Elite League leaders look to add the first piece of silverware of a potential treble to the cabinet.

“It’ll be great. This is why we play the game and it’s why a lot of us came back for another season with the Giants,” said the skipper.

“Really looking forward to it. The returning guys have spoken to the new guys about what to expect from the crowd and it should be electric.

“One of the things that stood out from last year’s game was how we didn’t have a good start to the game. We went down one, went down two, and we had to bank on a big third period to pull us back into the game.

“We’re going to draw from that experience and we want to have a better start. If we start well then that would be massive, it would get the crowd behind us and so that’s something we’re really focusing on for this year.”