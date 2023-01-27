David Goodwin says Belfast Giants are hitting stride at just the right time

Challenge Cup Final place secure, the Belfast Giants now turn their attentions back to their Elite League title defence for the time being and, in the words of captain David Goodwin, a “must-win” weekend against the Sheffield Steelers at the SSE Arena.

The Giants booked their place in the Cup decider with a 6-3 aggregate victory over League leaders the Guildford Flames on Wednesday despite a 3-2 home loss in the second leg, but they have over a month to prepare for that game, which will be played at the SSE Arena with Belfast Telegraph Sport understanding that the preferred date is March 1.

Between now and then, they could also put themselves in a strong position to retain their League title, starting with this evening’s encounter against the Steelers, which will also serve as the Giants’ annual Pride Night as part of the Elite League’s Pride Week.

Last season, the Giants — who also host the same opponents tomorrow — lost just 11 games on their way to the title. This term, they have already lost 10. While the current campaign is much tighter, with four teams genuine contenders for the crown as opposed to just the Giants and Steelers last year, it is a welcome reminder of the minute margin for error if they are to reclaim their title.

“Absolutely we’re at that point,” says Goodwin when asked if these two games against their title rivals are must-wins.

“We feel if we can get two wins this weekend then we’re in a really good position for the title. We’re in a good spot right now. We’re a few points back of some of the other teams, but we have the advantage of home ice down the stretch.

“We feel we’re hitting our stride at the right time when, personally, I get the sense some of the other teams are hanging on. We’re in a good spot and I reiterate that to the guys, try and keep them positive.”

The Giants currently trail the Flames by six points, with the Steelers second, three points adrift, and the Devils in third just four points in arrears. However, despite being fourth in a four-team title race, there are certainly reasons for optimism within the Giants’ locker room.

For starters, as Goodwin mentions, they still have three home games against the Steelers to come and could overtake Aaron Fox’s side tomorrow with two regulation victories. They have two more home ties with the Devils to look forward to and they also welcome the Flames to the SSE Arena twice.

The skipper, however, is happier with what he’s seeing within the room in Belfast as opposed to the numbers on the standings, and he thinks that is what will lead them to ultimate success at the end of the season.

“The cohesion in the locker room has been excellent. The management has done a good job in putting combinations together up and down the line-up,” praises the 30-year-old American winger.

“There’s just a good vibe in the room and guys are willing to fight for each other. When you have that and mix it with guys who are good hockey players, special things can happen.”