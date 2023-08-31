David Goodwin’s wise words will help me lead by example as captain: Mark Cooper

Mark Cooper will aim to make his impression felt as he takes over the Belfast Giants captaincy

David Goodwin has departed the Belfast Giants following a trophy-laden spell at the SSE Arena

Over the past two seasons, as room-mates and close friends, David Goodwin and Mark Cooper spent plenty of time together while with the Belfast Giants.

As captain, Goodwin would rely upon the advice of Cooper, one of his assistants, while at the same time, Cooper learned from Goodwin. Over pre-game meals, they would bounce ideas off each other and spur each other on.

So when Goodwin’s departure from the Giants was confirmed over the summer and head coach Adam Keefe was left looking for a new skipper, he had what amounted to a ready-made replacement waiting in the wings.

In a move that was lauded by the rest of the playing staff and the fanbase, Canadian winger Cooper will become only the 12th player to wear the ‘C’ in franchise history and will lead them out for the first time this evening when they face Finnish side Lukko in their Champions League bow in Rauma (4.30pm UK time).

“I’m truly honoured. It’s going to be a tough job, but I’m excited to take it on,” smiles Cooper, speaking exclusively to Belfast Telegraph Sport after practice at the Kivikylän Areena.

“The last two seasons, Goody was an incredible captain and I’ve learned a lot from him, so hopefully I can bring some of that and some of my own flavour in and we can be as successful as we were the last couple of years.

“I’m more ‘lead by example’. There’ll be times when guys need to step up and talk and there may be guys more comfortable doing that, but if it’s needed, I can do it.

“I want to bring a good, positive energy and a good work ethic. Sometimes in the dark days of the season, guys need a push and a little motivation, which is completely normal, and I believe I can step up when needed.”

While understandably wanting to put his own mark on the captaincy with Belfast, Cooper does admit he will be in touch with his predecessor about the role, particularly given it is the first time he has been entrusted with the ‘C’ in his career.

“I will definitely chat to (David),” confirmed the 31-year-old.

“We spoke this summer about a few things if I was named captain.

“We’ve picked each other’s brains a bunch and we talk often, and I’ll definitely lean on him for advice on a few occasions.

“He’s been great talking me through stuff like whether guys need rest, some potential options on recovery and off-ice activities, and even some on-ice stuff that’s needed. He’s been great.”

First tests as captain don’t come much tougher than what they do for Cooper.

He will try to navigate the team through two tough Champions League ties in Finland, firstly against Lukko tonight and then defending European champions Tappara tomorrow.

But, rather than be overawed by the challenge, the new skipper is excited by the prospect of bloodying a nose against one of the top teams in the competition.

“Playing on the European stage is extremely humbling and I’m excited to get the ball rolling with these guys,” insists Cooper.

“We’re here to have fun, but also to make some noise that the Elite League is the real deal and we can win against these teams.”

And if he can end the season with silverware, like Goodwin did five times in his two seasons, then that would be just fine.

“When I first came here two years ago, you see all the Championship teams and the captains, and it would be a true honour to be up there too,” adds Cooper.

“I have a few team pictures but an individual one would be cool.”