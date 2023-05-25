David Phillips: Returning to ‘top dogs’ Belfast Giants was an easy call

It’s rare for players to switch allegiances between title contenders in the Elite League, so when the Belfast Giants announced the signing of Sheffield Steelers defenceman David Phillips earlier in the week, it did come as a bit of a shock.

For Phillips, it wasn’t quite so much of a big deal, returning to a team that he has played for in the past having represented the Giants in the 2008-09 season and then again from 2012 to 2015, winning the Elite League title in 2014.

The 35-year-old makes his second SSE Arena comeback eight years later still an elite player in the League and as a key member of the blue-line for Great Britain, posting 11 assists in 64 games for the Steelers last season.

And when the opportunity presented itself to not only join a team he is familiar with but who have won eight trophies in the last five seasons, Phillips was quick to sign on the dotted line.

“Sheffield were messing me about a little bit, not letting me know whether they wanted me back or not, so I started looking at my options and as soon as Belfast became available I knew where I wanted to go,” said the Hull native.

“Belfast are obviously the top team, winning the League the last couple of years, so to join that team is really exciting.

“I’ve obviously played in Belfast before, so I know the city well and still have a lot of friends there, so that helped a lot, too.

“Belfast have been the team to beat the last few seasons and I’m hoping to try and help contribute to that being the case next season, too.

“I’m ready to embrace it. The Giants have been the top team for the last few years and every time teams play us, they’re going to want to prove themselves and knock us off our perch.

“But I know Keefer will get everyone ready and sign a great squad and I have every confidence we’re going to be right up there again this season.”

Having battled against the Giants over those last few seasons where the defending treble champions have claimed most of the silverware, Phillips knows what he’s walking into on his return to Belfast.

He’s also worked with head coach Adam Keefe before both during his previous stint with the club when the Canadian was his captain and as a coach with GB, where Keefe acts as assistant to Pete Russell.

And as well as being excited to work under his former team-mate, Phillips is also looking forward to playing with a new team-mate, someone who has frustrated him many times while a member of the Steelers over the past few seasons.

“Tyler Beskorowany is a brilliant goalie, he’s been a huge part of the Giants’ success in recent years and to get him back next season is a big cog to have in goal,” praises Phillips.

“He’s probably the best goalie in the League, he gives you a chance to win every night and that’s what you need to win trophies. It’ll be huge to have him behind us.

“I know what it’s like playing against (Keefe’s) teams over the last few years and it’s never easy playing against an Adam Keefe side.

“They’re very well structured and work really hard for each other and as a team, and that all stems from him.”

Just back from a much-earned holiday after leading GB back into the top tier of the World Championships next season, for the next couple of months Phillips will work on his preparations from home in Hull before flying to Belfast for pre-season training camp in early August ahead of their Champions League bid.

“I’ve played in it once before and it was a good experience. Something different to playing the same teams in the Elite League week in, week out, you get to test yourself against the top clubs in Europe,” recalls Phillips.

“I can’t wait to get started and seeing a few familiar faces.”