Denying Belfast Giants’ rivals is a piece of cake for netminder Tyler Beskorowany

Belfast Giants netminder Tyler Beskorowany has kept three shut-outs in his opening seven games of the campaign, and he has revealed the secret behind his early-season success — cake!

The 31-year-old Canadian has shone on his return to the SSE Arena, playing to a .939 save percentage and a 1.74 GAA, even better numbers to what he produced two years ago when he won the Elite League MVP award.

And after blanking the Nottingham Panthers last Friday in a dominant 5-0 away win for the Giants, Beskorowany admitted his successful streak comes from an unlikely source.

“Cake! I love a slice before games and I guess it must help,” he laughed.

“I like a small sweet before games. Taff (equipment manager Jason Ellery) has been kind to give me a few, so I guess I’ll have to keep it going the whole year.

“I’m a big caramel guy. Salted caramel is always a good shout. Strawberry of some sort too. Whatever Taff brings me I’ll not say no!”

While many would rejoice at the news that cake appears to be the secret behind becoming an elite sportsperson, Beskorowany does concede that perhaps it is not just his sweet tooth that has him once again among the top goalies in the EIHL this season.

In front of him, his defence are performing admirably, to the extent that the netminder is only seeing an average of 27 shots per game, most of which aren’t quality scoring chances, and the fact that the team have conceded just 23 goals in 12 games — and only three powerplay goals — is testament to how well the defence are performing.

“I want to make all the saves I can. The team are making it easy on me seeing pucks and forcing them to shoot from tough places so I can make easier saves,” praised Beskorowany.

“From the get go (in Nottingham) we played the right way, hemmed them inside their own zone for most of the game and the defence made my job a lot easier.”

As well as the Panthers win, the Giants had a 4-1 victory over the Fife Flyers on Saturday and Beskorowany believes those results should make the rest of the league sit up and take notice.

“That was probably our best weekend of the year, and to shut-out a team like Nottingham in that arena is a big statement for us and should be to the rest of the league as well,” he added.

“We don’t like losing, so to bounce back the way we did, especially against a team like Nottingham where they’re always at the top of the standings, was big. These are games we want to win to put a bit of distance between us and them.”