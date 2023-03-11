Divided loyalties for proud dad Dave Whistle as his boys go head to head

Ice Hockey

Former Belfast Giants coach Dave Whistle will have a son on each team in Belfast on Saturday night — © Getty Images

It was as he was clearing out one of the rooms in his Kelowna home ahead of moving house that Dave Whistle came across an old picture that led to a lot of good memories flooding back.

In it was himself and sons Jackson and Brandon during their first season in Belfast all the way back in 2000, the latter two decked out in Giants gear from head-to-toe during one of the team’s early road trips.

“It was them and Jason Ruff’s kids, Brandon and them are the same age,” recalls Whistle of their early days in Belfast.

“They would all get out of school early and be down at the rink! It was a big thrill for them going on that ice.”

Now things have come full circle for the Giants’ first ever head coach. Dave himself may no longer be involved with the Elite League, but Jackson and Brandon are, and the pair will go head-to-head tonight when Jackson’s Giants take on Brandon’s Sheffield Steelers in a mouthwatering top-of-the-table clash at the Utilita Arena (7pm).

Dave and wife Heather will be the most interested spectators of all as the watch on from Kelowna, where Whistle works with the Under-15 side at Okanagan Hockey Club, although while one half of the couple will be staying strictly neutral, the other will be not so much.

“Heather cheers for Belfast every time, I’m just cheering for Brandon to score a goal on (Jackson), just so he scores one!” laughs Whistle.

“I don’t really care which team wins. I was in Belfast for a long time so I tend to lean towards them, but I enjoy watching Sheffield, where Brandon is having a great year.

“They’re playing him in the right spots and I think he’s earned it. These past two, three summers he’s worked really hard to get where he is. It’s awesome to see him rewarded.”

Belfast Giants’ Grant Cooper with Sheffield Steelers’ Brandon Whistle — © William Cherry / Presseye

Indeed, he got a stark reminder of his age last season when, ahead of a Leeds Knights game where he was general manager and also involving Brandon, he discovered that the sons of former team-mates Rob Stewart (Mack) and Ron Shudra (Cole) were also playing.

“I didn’t notice until the announcer said during warm-up that all our kids were playing in the game — I hadn’t even thought about that!” he chuckles.

Although he hasn’t been involved with an Elite League side on a full-time basis since 2014 — he did fill in as interim head coach of the Nottingham Panthers last season — Whistle still keeps up with the League as a whole and is even thinking of coming over to see Great Britain in the World Championships in April and May.

The hope, of course, is that both sons are involved in Pete Russell’s squad. But, even if they’re not, he intends on coming back anyway and making a pitstop in Northern Ireland.

“I love going back there,” smiles Whistle.

“Last winter I got back over for a couple weeks and it was fantastic. We’ve got some great friends outside of hockey, a few couples from our time in Bangor.”

The irony of it all is Whistle wasn’t even looking to come to Belfast initially all the way back in 2000. Having just won the BISL with the Bracknell Bees, the now 57-year-old was intending on returning to the club and defending the title.

But then fate intervened in the shape of Giants owner Bob Zeller. The persuasive American convinced Whistle to come to Belfast for a chat and, by the time he left, the soon to be head coach was sold on the vision.

And very quickly, Whistle knew he didn’t want to go anywhere else.

“Prior to going to Belfast, the only things you saw about it was negative. But that’s not how it was at all. I love Belfast,” he says.

“I’ve never lived in a better city. It didn’t take long to find out the truth about that place when we started playing there.”

The match was one made in heaven. Whistle fell in love with Belfast and the Giants benefitted from his coaching, which led to the Super League title taking residence at the Odyssey in their second season in 2002, with the Play-Off crown following in 2003.

Belfast Giants' Jackson Whistle celebrates

For Whistle, he had found the place he wanted to spend the rest of his career, and that sentiment was reciprocated by the Giants. Much like current head coach Adam Keefe, he had tenure.

Unfortunately, fate would intervene once again, but this time not in Whistle’s favour. When the League went under in 2003 and the future of the Giants was up in the air, the coach sadly had to consider his options.

“I didn’t really want to go anywhere else but once the League folded, the ownership group asked if I had any other offers,” explains Whistle.

“I did, but I didn’t want to leave. But by the time the Elite League was formed it was too late, I had an offer in Germany that I had to take.

“I was never looking for anything else. Iserlohn phoned me and travelled to Belfast to talk to me. I never, ever looked. If the Super League had never folded, I never would have left. It was only down to it folding that I felt I had to find something.”

But the love for Belfast has never faded. He’s still in frequent communication with former team-mates Colin Ward, Jason Bowen and Todd Kelman and he’s still taken a keen interest in what is going on at the SSE Arena all these years later.

Indeed, he’s thrilled that the ethos that was instilled by Zellner and himself in those early days has been maintained throughout the years and even to this day, which makes them a recognisable brand as far away as North America.

“Those first three years we did well as a group,” he recalls. “Even the first year we didn’t have our home rink for the first few weeks. We still did okay that year. “Going to the Continental Cup was the crowning glory because you had to be the League winners at that time. We showed up really well.

“For a few years we kept pretty much the same team, which was one of the most pleasing things for me. You obviously had some guys who would move on to Germany or Finland, which was awesome for them and awesome for the program because it sells it to other players, but to have such a retention of players was incredible.

“The Giants were, and still are, one of the best run organisations certainly in the Elite League and probably world hockey. The Belfast Giants name is well-known by everyone in hockey and that shows how well they are run.”

Whistle hopes to get back to more games in the future and, in fact, he and Heather are intending to move back to Belfast from Canada either this summer or next. But, for now, he has to settle for watching his sons battle it out for the Elite League title on the Steelers’ webcast this evening instead.

Just don’t ask him to pick sides in the family group chat. He’ll leave that up to his wife.