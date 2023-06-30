Elite League fixtures 23/24: Belfast Giants to begin title defence with tricky away double-header

The Belfast Giants will begin their Elite League title defence with tough back-to-back away games against two of the sides that pushed them all the way to the championship last season.

Adam Keefe’s side will head to last season’s runners-up the Guildford Flames on Saturday October 7 before making the short trip to the Cardiff Devils, who finished fourth and whom they defeated in the Play-Off Final to win the treble, a day later.

It is a brutal way to start the campaign for the Giants, who are looking to win a fourth consecutive Elite League title, however should they win both it would be an excellent early season boost.

The end to their season is set to be just as tough, with their penultimate weekend featuring a home game against the Glasgow Clan on Saturday March 30 before heading to the Devils again a day later.

They will then finish their season with a home double-header against the Sheffield Steelers on Friday April 5 and Saturday April 6 where they will hope to lift the title on home ice once again after the success of last season.

Although the Giants’ League campaign gets under way in October, their competitive domestic fixtures will actually begin on September 22 and 23 with a home-away double-header with the Dundee Stars in the Challenge Cup group stages.

That is followed by back-to-back Cup games in Scotland against the Clan and Fife Flyers a week later, with their League schedule getting under way the following week at the Flames and Devils.

The Cup campaign, which sees the Giants go in search of a third consecutive knockout trophy success, will be completed with home games against the Flyers on Friday October 13 and Clan on Sunday October 22.

Unlike most seasons, the Giants will not have a marathon away trip to endure before Christmas, with just five of their eight games in November on the road – including another trip to the Flames and first visits to the Steelers and Nottingham Panthers – and seven of their 12 games in December at the SSE Arena.

The annual Boxing Day fixture away to the Clan returns, while the Giants will head to Scotland on New Year’s Eve for the second year in a row for a rare afternoon meeting with the Stars at 2pm.

Belfast have just one double-header away from home, back-to-back games against the Steelers at the Utilita Arena on March 9 and 10, but have six at home to look forward to as teams try to cut down their travel costs to Northern Ireland.

The only double-header pre-Christmas comes on December 15/16 when the Manchester Storm visit the SSE Arena, with the Panthers next to arrive on January 12/13 for their back-to-back ties.

The Devils are next on the double-header slate on February 3 and 4, followed by the Coventry Blaze on March 1 and 2 and then the Flames on March 15 and 16, with the Steelers’ final weekend double-header rounding things off.

The Play-Off Quarter-Finals will be the weekend of April 12/13/14, which will be followed a week later by Play-Off Finals Weekend which will once again be staged at Nottingham’s Motorpoint Arena, with the Semi-Finals played on Saturday April 20 and the season ending with the Grand Final on Sunday April 21.

The Giants, of course, kick off their competitive schedule with the CHL, with a trip to Finland to take on Lukko and defending European champions Tappara in back-to-back games on Friday September 1 and Saturday September 2.

That’s followed by a trip to HC Innsbruck on Thursday September 7 before their first competitive home game of the season against HC Bolzano on Saturday September 9.

The CHL campaign will be completed after their domestic campaign has gotten under way, with EC Salzburg and HC Dynamo Pardubice coming to the SSE Arena on October 10 and 18 respectively, with the knockout stages – should the Giants qualify – scheduled for later in 2023.

The Challenge Cup knockout stages – again, should Belfast qualify – are likely to begin in December, with the Final tentatively scheduled for late February or early March depending on the host team.

Full fixtures to follow below...