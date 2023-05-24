Facing Champions League winners is a great test for Belfast Giants: Adam Keefe

It is a Champions Hockey League schedule of two halves for Adam Keefe and the Belfast Giants after they discovered their European fate in yesterday’s draw.

On one hand, they have some eminently winnable ties having been drawn at home against ICEHL sides EC Salzburg and HC Bolzano, while they will also play away to HC Innsbruck. Having won both of their prior home games against Czech opposition in the CHL, they will be looking at HC Dynamo Pardubice coming to the SSE Arena as another game that could yield success.

On the other, their other two away games are absolute beasts in Finland, a visit to Lukko tough enough before you consider that their final opponents are the defending European and 19-time Liiga champions Tappara.

The treble-winning Giants are in this competition to face the best and that is certainly what they will do when they take on the Tampere-based side, with yesterday’s draw at Tappara’s Nokia Arena confirming they will return there when the competition gets under way in August.

For head coach Keefe, a man who is driven to win every game he is involved in, there were mixed feelings after being handed four teams he thinks they match up well against but also the reigning champions.

“It’s not ideal to get them but another good challenge for us to face two Finnish elite teams which we haven’t done before,” said the Canadian.

“I’ve been (to Tampere) recently with the World Championships last season, it’s one of the best arenas I’ve ever seen and a great hockey city. Playing against the champions of the Champions League is going to be a great challenge for our group.

“We should match up well against (the ICEHL sides). All that being said, we are talking about Salzburg who are probably on another level within that League, as are Bolzano.

“Innsbruck had a very good year last year, so it’ll be good to see them. I know the coach of that team, he was a former team-mate of mine in Toledo and I was joking around about hopefully getting them and then we did.

“And getting Dynamo, we’ve matched up well against teams from Czechia before so another good draw there.”

Under the new format, the Giants’ hopes of reaching the knockouts look to be greater as the groups have been scrapped and instead all 24 teams are part of a League, with the top 16 after the preliminary round qualifying, with Keefe admitting he is a fan.

“Everybody enjoys playing different teams and the fans enjoy seeing different teams and different countries and different Leagues,” he added.

“It offers new challenges. As a coach, when you see teams twice you can make little adjustments for the second game and it helps. That’ll be a little different this year but it’s still a challenge we’re looking forward to.”

The Giants’ exact fixtures will be confirmed soon, with games one and two played between August 31 and September 3.